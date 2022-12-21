Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE COLLABORATION Ahead of Cancelled Performance

Last night, shortly before the show was about to begin, the official opening night of The Collaboration was cancelled due to a case of Covid-19 in the cast detected during pre-show testing.

The announcement was made to the press covering the event shortly before the performance was scheduled to begin. However, the red carpet was still held prior to the announcement. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

Manhattan Theatre Club presents the Broadway premiere of The Collaboration, by special arrangement with Eleanor Lloyd Productions, Anthology Theatre, Stanley Buchthal, and Denis O'Sullivan. The production opens tonight at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre! Read the reviews!

The Collaboration is written by Anthony McCarten and directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah, and features Paul Bettany, Jeremy Pope, Krysta Rodriguez and Erik Jensen.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas