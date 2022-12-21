Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE COLLABORATION Ahead of Cancelled Performance

Shortly before the show was about to begin, the official opening night of The Collaboration was cancelled due to a case of Covid-19 in the cast.

Dec. 21, 2022  

Last night, shortly before the show was about to begin, the official opening night of The Collaboration was cancelled due to a case of Covid-19 in the cast detected during pre-show testing.

The announcement was made to the press covering the event shortly before the performance was scheduled to begin. However, the red carpet was still held prior to the announcement. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

Manhattan Theatre Club presents the Broadway premiere of The Collaboration, by special arrangement with Eleanor Lloyd Productions, Anthology Theatre, Stanley Buchthal, and Denis O'Sullivan. The production opens tonight at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre! Read the reviews!

The Collaboration is written by Anthony McCarten and directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah, and features Paul Bettany, Jeremy Pope, Krysta Rodriguez and Erik Jensen.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

The Collaboration
Deborah Brevoort and Chuck Cooper

The Collaboration
Chuck Cooper

The Collaboration
Barry Grove and Lynne Meadow

The Collaboration
Lynne Meadow

The Collaboration
Barry Grove

The Collaboration
Jennifer Connelly

The Collaboration
Jennifer Connelly

The Collaboration
Jennifer Connelly

The Collaboration
Belle the Dog, Sam Carrell and Tinker Bell the Dog

The Collaboration
Paten Hughes

The Collaboration
Paten Hughes

The Collaboration
Zachary Booth

The Collaboration
Matthew Griffin

The Collaboration
Zachary Booth and Matthew Griffin

The Collaboration
Zachary Booth and Matthew Griffin

The Collaboration
Zachary Booth and Matthew Griffin

The Collaboration
Marcus Gladney Jr. and Guest

The Collaboration
Eman Esfandi

The Collaboration
Eman Esfandi

The Collaboration
Judy Gold, Jamie deRoy and Lenny Babbish

The Collaboration
Judy Gold

The Collaboration
James Warhola

The Collaboration
James Warhola and The Warhol Family

The Collaboration
Anthony McCarten

The Collaboration
Anthony McCarten

The Collaboration
Jonathan Burke

The Collaboration
Jonathan Burke

The Collaboration
Darmia Hope Elliott and Donna Murphy

The Collaboration
Donna Murphy

The Collaboration
Donna Murphy

The Collaboration
La Chanze and Chuck Cooper

The Collaboration
Lynne Meadow, Kwame Kwei-Armah and Barry Grove

The Collaboration
Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Kwame Kwei-Armah

The Collaboration
Donna Murphy and Lynne Meadow,

The Collaboration
Amir Arison and La Chanze

The Collaboration
Amir Arison

The Collaboration
Amir Arison

The Collaboration
La Chanze, Chuck Cooper and Adriane Lenox

The Collaboration
Adriane Lenox

The Collaboration
Jelani Alladin

The Collaboration
Kara Young

The Collaboration
Kara Young

The Collaboration
Biko Eisen-Martin, Lakisha May, Kara Young and Christopher Oscar Pena

The Collaboration
Michael Chernus

The Collaboration
Kimber Elayne Sprawl

The Collaboration
Kimber Elayne Sprawl

The Collaboration
Nona Hendryx

The Collaboration
Nona Hendryx

The Collaboration
Kaysilyn Lawson and Nona Hendryx

The Collaboration
Jocelyn Bioh and Martyna Majok

The Collaboration
Austin Smith and Jocelyn Bioh

The Collaboration
Joshua Boone

The Collaboration
Andrew Kai

The Collaboration
Andrew Kai

The Collaboration
Andrew Kai and Nikki Javid

The Collaboration
Andrew Kai and Nikki Javid

The Collaboration
Sarah Stiles

The Collaboration
Sarah Stiles

The Collaboration
Sarah Stiles and Jeff Dodson

The Collaboration
Signage at The Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

The Collaboration
Signage at The Samuel J. Friedman Theatre



Photos: Go Inside BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY Opening NightPhotos: Go Inside BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY Opening Night
December 20, 2022

See photos of the stars arriving at opening night of Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Between Riverside and Crazy, and get a look inside the party! 
Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZYPhotos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY
December 20, 2022

The Broadway debut production of Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Between Riverside and Crazy opened last night, December 19. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the cast on the red carpet here!
Photos: The Cast of BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY Take Their Opening Night BowsPhotos: The Cast of BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY Take Their Opening Night Bows
December 20, 2022

The Broadway debut production of Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Between Riverside and Crazy opened last night, December 19. Directed by Austin Pendleton, the play stars Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winner Common.
Photos: RuPaul Hosts Performance of AIN'T NO MO'Photos: RuPaul Hosts Performance of AIN'T NO MO'
December 16, 2022

RuPaul hosted a special performance of Ain't No Mo' on Thursday, December 15 at 7:00 p.m. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the evening, and you can check out photos here!
Photos: Inside Opening Night of Eddie Izzard's GREAT EXPECTATIONSPhotos: Inside Opening Night of Eddie Izzard's GREAT EXPECTATIONS
December 16, 2022

Last night was the official opening for Eddie Izzard in Charles Dickens' Great Expectations! The production recently extended, announcing its new closing date of February 11 at The Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow Street). Check out photos from opening night here!
