Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE COLLABORATION Ahead of Cancelled Performance
Shortly before the show was about to begin, the official opening night of The Collaboration was cancelled due to a case of Covid-19 in the cast.
The announcement was made to the press covering the event shortly before the performance was scheduled to begin. However, the red carpet was still held prior to the announcement. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!
Manhattan Theatre Club presents the Broadway premiere of The Collaboration, by special arrangement with Eleanor Lloyd Productions, Anthology Theatre, Stanley Buchthal, and Denis O'Sullivan. The production opens tonight at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre! Read the reviews!
The Collaboration is written by Anthony McCarten and directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah, and features Paul Bettany, Jeremy Pope, Krysta Rodriguez and Erik Jensen.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Deborah Brevoort and Chuck Cooper
Belle the Dog, Sam Carrell and Tinker Bell the Dog
Zachary Booth and Matthew Griffin
Zachary Booth and Matthew Griffin
Zachary Booth and Matthew Griffin
Marcus Gladney Jr. and Guest
Eman Esfandi
Eman Esfandi
Judy Gold, Jamie deRoy and Lenny Babbish
James Warhola
James Warhola and The Warhol Family
Darmia Hope Elliott and Donna Murphy
Lynne Meadow, Kwame Kwei-Armah and Barry Grove
Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Kwame Kwei-Armah
Donna Murphy and Lynne Meadow,
Amir Arison and La Chanze
La Chanze, Chuck Cooper and Adriane Lenox
Biko Eisen-Martin, Lakisha May, Kara Young and Christopher Oscar Pena
Kaysilyn Lawson and Nona Hendryx
Jocelyn Bioh and Martyna Majok
Andrew Kai
Andrew Kai
Andrew Kai and Nikki Javid
Andrew Kai and Nikki Javid
Sarah Stiles and Jeff Dodson
Signage at The Samuel J. Friedman Theatre
Signage at The Samuel J. Friedman Theatre
