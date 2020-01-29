Taron Egerton & Scarlett Johansson in Talks to Join LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Remake

Comicbook.com reports that Taron Egerton and Scarlett Johansson have been offered roles in the upcoming "Little Shop of Horrors" film remake. Egerton is in talks to play Seymour Krelborn, with Johansson offered the role of Audrey.

No casting decisions have been made official as of tonight.

Greg Berlanti will direct the feature film, with a script by Matthew Robinson. The remake was announced in 2016.

"Little Shop of Horrors" is a 1982 Off-Broadway musical by Alan Menken and Robert Ashman. It is based on Roger Corman's 1960 pulp horror film of the same name. The musical finally hit Broadway in 2003, with a cast led by Hunter Foster and Kerry Butler.

The original movie-musical starred Rick Moranis and Ellen Greene in the leading roles. Greene reprised her role in a recent revival, opposite Jake Gyllenhnaal.

Egerton recently won a Golden Globe for his performance in the Elton John biopic "Rocketman," in which he sang dozens of the Pop legend's songs. He also starred in "Kingsman: The Secret Service" and its sequel.

Johansson was critically-acclaimed for her roles in "Jojo Rabbit" and "Marriage Story" over the past year. She is also known for performances in "Her," "Lost in Translation," and in several Marvel films as Black Widow.

