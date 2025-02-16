VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Mulaney, Nathan Lane & More in SNL50 Musical Sketch

The sketch features music from Les Misérables, Hamilton, The Lion King and more.
On tonight's star-studded lineup for NBC’s highly anticipated "SNL50: The Anniversary Special," John Mulaney led another one of his signature musical sketches. The segment featured songs from Les Misérables, Hamilton (with guest Lin-Manuel Miranda), The Lion King (with special guest Nathan Lane), and more.
Check out the video!
The special included appearances by Alec Baldwin, Ana Gasteyer, Billy Crystal, Cher, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Leslie Jones, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mike Myers, Miles Teller, Rachel Dratch, Rev. Al Sharpton, and more surprises.
Other guests on the live broadcast included Adam Driver, Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Chevy Chase, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Eddie Murphy, Fred Armisen, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, John Mulaney, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Kim Kardashian, Kristen Wiig, Laraine Newman, Lil Wayne, Martin Short, Maya Rudolph, Miley Cyrus, Molly Shannon, Pete Davidson, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, Seth Meyers, Steve Martin, The Roots, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Tom Hanks, Will Ferrell, Will Forte, Woody Harrelson and more.
