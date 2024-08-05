Photos: Kristin Chenoweth & More at THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Opening Night in Boston

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony and Emmy Award winner Kristin Chenoweth and Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham star in The Queen of Versailles, a world premiere musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, book by Lindsey Ferrentino and direction by Michael Arden. The Queen of Versailles celebrated its opening night on August 1 and will run through August 25 at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre.

From computer engineer to Mrs. Florida to billionairess, Jackie Siegel sees herself as the embodiment of the American Dream. Now, as the wife of David "The Timeshare King" Siegel and mother of their eight children, they invite us to behold their most grandiose venture yet: they're building the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida – a $100 million house big enough for her dreams and inspired by the Palace of Versailles. But with the Great Recession of 2008 looming, Jackie and David's dreams begin to crumble, along with their lavish lifestyle. The Queen of Versailles explores the true cost of fame, fortune, and family.



This new musical features music and lyrics by celebrated Oscar-winning songwriter Stephen Schwartz. Based on Lauren Greenfield’s award-winning 2012 documentary film The Queen of Versailles and the life stories of Jackie and David Siegel, the book for The Queen of Versailles is by Lindsey Ferrentino (Ugly Lies the Bone, Amy and the Orphans) with direction by Tony Award winner Michael Arden (Parade, Once on This Island) and choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant & Christopher Cree Grant (Parade).