Photos: Inside Opening Night of TABLE 17 at MCC

Table 17 will run through September 29 at MCC Theater’s Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater.
The World Premiere of MCC Theater's Table 17 by Douglas Lyons and directed by Zhailon Levingston just celebrated its opening night at MCC Theater’s Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater. BroadwayWorld was there for the special night and you can check out photos below!
If your ex wanted to meet up again, would you? Previously engaged, Jada and Dallas reunite for dinner to hash out the good, the bad, and the ugly from their romantic past. Despite the intrusion of sassy waiters, complicated memories, and their best efforts to keep things casual, the estranged couple find themselves cornered by the truth.
The cast of Table 17 includes Biko Eisen-Martin, Michael Rishawn, and Tony Award® winner Kara Young.
Table 17 features scenic design by two-time Emmy Award winner Jason Sherwood, costume design by Devario D. Simmons, lighting design by four-time Tony Award® nominee Ben Stanton, sound design by Christopher Darbassie, wig design by Tony Award® winner Nikiya Mathis, and makeup design by Earon Chew Nealey. Andrew Diaz is the Props Supervisor, Tre Matthews is the Composer, and Ann James is the Intimacy Coordinator. Shiku Thuo is the Production Stage Manager.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Michael Rishawn, Kara Young, Biko Eisen-Martin
Tre Matthews
Asmeret Ghebremichael, Zhailon Levingston
The company of TABLE 17
Zhailon Levingston, Biko Eisen-Martin, Kara Young, Michael Rishawn, Douglas Lyons
Zhailon Levinston, Douglas Lyons
Portia
LaChanze
LaChanze, Lakisha May
Zhailon Levingston, Lillias White, LaChanze, Douglas Lyons
Jonathan McCrory, Sade Lythcott
Billy Eugene Jones and guest
Celeste Sena, Heather Alicia Simms
