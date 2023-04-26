Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SUMMER, 1976

The play opened last night, April 25, at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

Apr. 26, 2023  

Manhattan Theatre Club's world premiere of Summer, 1976, opened last night at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the big night below!

Starring Tony Award & Academy Award® nominee Laura Linney (My Name is Lucy Barton, "Ozark") and Tony Award & Emmy Award® nominee Jessica Hecht (The Assembled Parties, "Friends"), written by Pulitzer Prize winner David Auburn (Proof, The Columnist), and directed by Tony Award® winner Daniel Sullivan (Proof, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes), Summer, 1976 will open officially on Tuesday, April 25.

Four-time Emmy Award winner & Academy Award nominee Laura Linney (My Name Is Lucy Barton, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes) and Tony nominee Jessica Hecht (The Assembled Parties) return to Broadway in a new play by Pulitzer Prize-winning author and fellow MTC alum David Auburn (Proof, The Columnist). This deeply moving, insightful piece is about connection, memories, and the small moments that can change the course of our lives. Over one fateful summer, an unlikely friendship develops between Diana (Linney), a fiercely iconoclastic artist and single mom, and Alice (Hecht), a free-spirited yet naive young housewife. As the Bicentennial is celebrated across the country, these two young women in Ohio navigate motherhood, ambition, and intimacy, and help each other discover their own independence. Directing is Tony winner Daniel Sullivan (Proof, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Summer, 1976
Laura Linney and Jessica Hecht

Summer, 1976
Laura Linney and Jessica Hecht

Summer, 1976
Laura Linney, MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Jessica Hecht

Summer, 1976
Sarah Ruhl and Jessica Hecht

Summer, 1976
Mikhail Baryshnikov

Summer, 1976
Lighting Design Japhy Weideman, Scenic Design John Lee Beatty and Jane Greenwood

Summer, 1976
Daniel Goldfarb, Alfred Uhry and Tom Kitt

Summer, 1976
Guest, Catherine Curtain and Adam Bernstein

Summer, 1976
Eric Falkenstein and Paten Hughes

Summer, 1976
Dyan Baker, Edie Falco and Becky Ann Baker

Summer, 1976
MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow, MTC Artistic Producer Nicki Hunter and MTC Director of Artistic Producing Stephen M. Kaus

Summer, 1976
Alfred Uhry and Dana Ivey

Summer, 1976
MTC Executive Producer Barry Grove and MTC Director of Marketing Debra Waxman-Pilla

Summer, 1976
MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow

Summer, 1976
MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow

Summer, 1976
Edie Falco

Summer, 1976
Edie Falco

Summer, 1976

Summer, 1976

Summer, 1976
Victor Garber

Summer, 1976
Adriane Lenox

Summer, 1976
Adriane Lenox and Courtney Long

Summer, 1976
Sofia Hublitz

Summer, 1976
Sofia Hublitz

Summer, 1976
Harris Yulin

Summer, 1976
Margaret Colin

Summer, 1976
MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and MTC Executive Producer Barry Grove

Summer, 1976
MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and MTC Executive Producer Barry Grove

Summer, 1976
Playwright David Auburn and Director Daniel Sullivan

Summer, 1976
Playwright David Auburn and Director Daniel Sullivan

Summer, 1976
Playwright David Auburn

Summer, 1976
Fran Rosenfeld, Playwright David Auburn and Nora Auburn

Summer, 1976
Jo Bonney and Eric Bogosian

Summer, 1976
Rajiv Joseph

Summer, 1976
Rajiv Joseph and Guest

Summer, 1976
Brandon J. Dirden

Summer, 1976
David Zayas

Summer, 1976
David Zayas and Emma Zayas

Summer, 1976
Jill Eikenberry and Michael Tucker

Summer, 1976
Betsy Aidem

Summer, 1976
Becky Ann Baker and Dylan Baker

Summer, 1976
Amy Tan

Summer, 1976
Tom Kitt and Daniel Goldfarb

Summer, 1976
Charlayne Woodard

Summer, 1976
Darren Goldstein

Summer, 1976
Jamie deRoy and Davod Zippel

Summer, 1976
Joshua Brody

Summer, 1976
Anchuli Felicia King

Summer, 1976
James Kyson

Summer, 1976
Greg Pilska and Jill B.C. Du Boff

Summer, 1976
Rachel Lin

Summer, 1976
Lakisha May

Summer, 1976
Anna Ziegler and Guest

Summer, 1976
MTC Executive Producer Barry Grove






Related Stories
Review Roundup: Laura Linney & Jessica Hecht Star In SUMMER, 1976 On Broadway Photo
Review Roundup: Laura Linney & Jessica Hecht Star In SUMMER, 1976 On Broadway
Manhattan Theatre Club's world premiere of Summer, 1976, opens tonight at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). Read reviews for the production!
SUMMER, 1976 Will Be Recorded For Release on Audible Photo
SUMMER, 1976 Will Be Recorded For Release on Audible
Manhattan Theatre Club’s world premiere of Summer, 1976 opens tonight on Broadway. The production will be recorded and released on Audible later this year, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world.
Video: Watch Highlights from SUMMER, 1976 on Broadway Photo
Video: Watch Highlights from SUMMER, 1976 on Broadway
Previews are underway for Manhattan Theatre Club's world premiere of Summer, 1976, which has been extended for two weeks through Saturday, June 10 at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). Watch the cast in action in this video!
SUMMER, 1976 Extended for Two Weeks on Broadway Photo
SUMMER, 1976 Extended for Two Weeks on Broadway
Manhattan Theatre Club’s world premiere of Summer, 1976 starring Laura Linney and Jessica Hecht, will be extended for two weeks. Learn how to purchase tickets!

From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photos: Inside Opening Night of SUMMER, 1976Photos: Inside Opening Night of SUMMER, 1976
April 26, 2023

Manhattan Theatre Club's world premiere of Summer, 1976, opened last night at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the big night here!
Photos: Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan Take First Broadway Bows in THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOWPhotos: Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan Take First Broadway Bows in THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
April 26, 2023

 The BAM production of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, starring Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan, officially began performances on Broadway last night, April 25. Check out photos of the cast taking their first bows here!
Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening NightPhotos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
April 25, 2023

See photos of Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper, and more on the red carpet of Good Night, Oscar opening night!
Photos: Inside the Opening Night Party For GOOD NIGHT, OSCARPhotos: Inside the Opening Night Party For GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
April 25, 2023

The new American play, Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes opened on Broadway last night, April 24, at the Belasco Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the opening night party here!
Photos: The Cast of GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Takes Their Opening Night BowsPhotos: The Cast of GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Takes Their Opening Night Bows
April 25, 2023

The new American play, Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes opened on Broadway last night, April 24, at the Belasco Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the cast taking their bows here!
share