Photos: Inside Opening Night of SUMMER, 1976
The play opened last night, April 25, at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre
Manhattan Theatre Club's world premiere of Summer, 1976, opened last night at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the big night below!
Starring Tony Award & Academy Award® nominee Laura Linney (My Name is Lucy Barton, "Ozark") and Tony Award & Emmy Award® nominee Jessica Hecht (The Assembled Parties, "Friends"), written by Pulitzer Prize winner David Auburn (Proof, The Columnist), and directed by Tony Award® winner Daniel Sullivan (Proof, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes), Summer, 1976 will open officially on Tuesday, April 25.
Four-time Emmy Award winner & Academy Award nominee Laura Linney (My Name Is Lucy Barton, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes) and Tony nominee Jessica Hecht (The Assembled Parties) return to Broadway in a new play by Pulitzer Prize-winning author and fellow MTC alum David Auburn (Proof, The Columnist). This deeply moving, insightful piece is about connection, memories, and the small moments that can change the course of our lives. Over one fateful summer, an unlikely friendship develops between Diana (Linney), a fiercely iconoclastic artist and single mom, and Alice (Hecht), a free-spirited yet naive young housewife. As the Bicentennial is celebrated across the country, these two young women in Ohio navigate motherhood, ambition, and intimacy, and help each other discover their own independence. Directing is Tony winner Daniel Sullivan (Proof, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes).
Laura Linney and Jessica Hecht
Laura Linney, MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Jessica Hecht
MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow
MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and MTC Executive Producer Barry Grove
Playwright David Auburn and Director Daniel Sullivan
