Photos: Idina Menzel and the Cast of REDWOOD Meet the Press

Redwood on Broadway, starring Idina Menzel will begin previews on January 24, 2025 at the Nederlander Theatre. The cast and creative team recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos below!
In addition to Menzel, the productoin will also star De’Adre Aziza, Michael Park, Zachary Noah Piser, and Khaila Wilcoxon. Written and directed by Tony Award-nominee Tina Landau, with music by Kate Diaz, and lyrics by Diaz and Landau, Redwood is conceived by Landau and Menzel, with additional contributions by Menzel.
Redwood is a new musical about one woman’s journey into the precious and precarious world of the redwoods. Jesse (Menzel) seems to have it all — a successful career and devoted family — until a life-altering event drives her far from everyone and everything she knows. When she finds herself at the foot of the redwoods in Northern California, a chance encounter and a leap of faith will change her life forever. Redwood explores the lengths — and heights — one travels to find strength, resilience and healing.
The creative team for Redwood includes Jason Ardizzone-West (Scenic Design), Hana S. Kim (Video Design), Toni-Leslie James (Costume Design), Scott Zielinski (Lighting Design), Jonathan Deans (Sound Design), Melecio Estrella, BANDALOOP (Vertical Movement/Vertical Choreography), Tom Kitt (Music Supervision), and Haley Bennett (Associate Music Supervision), with Orchestrations and Arrangements by Kate Diaz and Music Direction by Julie McBride. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Patrick Goodwin.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
(L-R Back row) Veronica Otim, Jessica Phillips, Bradley Dean, Michael Park, Director/Writer/Lyricist Tina Landau, Idina Menzel, Composer Kate Diaz, De'Adre Aziza, Khaila Wilcoxon (L-R Front row) Producer Caroline Kaplan, Daniel Brackett, Zachary Noah Piser and Producer Eva Price
Michael Park, De'Adre Aziza, Idina Menzel, Zachary Noah Piser and Khaila Wilcoxon
Zachary Noah Piser, Idina Menzel and De'Adre Aziza
Michael Park and Khaila Wilcoxon
Veronica Otim and Jessica Phillips
Veronica Otim and Bradley Dean
Kate Diaz and Zachary Noah Piser
Jessica Phillips and Daniel Brackett
Kate Diaz, Idina Menzel and Tina Landau
Producer Caroline Kaplan, Idina Menzel and Producer Eva Price
Producer Eva Price and Producer Caroline Kaplan
Kate Diaz, Idina Menzel and Tina Landau
