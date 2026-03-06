Isabella Esler and John Cardoza to Join HEATHERS THE MUSICAL

Variety has reported that Isabella Esler and John Cardoza will join Heathers the Musical Off-Broadway as Veronica Sawyer and Jason “J.D.” Dean.

Esler and Cardoza will join the company on April 27, replacing Kuhoo Verma and Casey Likes.

Verma will play her final performance as Veronica Sawyer on April 12. Standby Sara Al-Bazali will star as Veronica from April 13 to April 26. Likes will play his final performance on April 26.

Heathers the Musical recently extended its run through September 6, 2026 at New World Stages. The cast currently features Peyton List as Heather Chandler; Jackera Davis as Heather Duke; Elizabeth Teeter as Heather McNamara; Kate Rockwell as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom; Erin Morton as Martha Dunnstock; Xavier McKinnon as Ram Sweeney; Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt Kelly; Adam Bashian as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper; and Jimmy Ray Bennett as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.