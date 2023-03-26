Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside the Unveiling of 'Kander & Ebb Way' in Honor of NEW YORK, NEW YORK's First Preview

NEW YORK, NEW YORK opens Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Broadway's St. James Theatre.

Mar. 26, 2023  

On Friday, March 24th, Mayor Eric Adams gave a Mayoral Proclamation to 96-year-old John Kander in celebration of the first Broadway performance of his new musical New York, New York. Following the proclamation, Lin-Manuel Miranda unveiled the sign renaming 44th Steet 'Kander & Ebb Way' and the Manhattan School of Music performed the iconic Kander & Ebb song "New York, New York."

Check out BroadwayWorld's photos from the event below!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK opens Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Broadway's St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street).

Produced by Sonia Friedman and Tom Kirdahy, this brand-new musical features music and lyrics by Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winners and Academy Award nominees John Kander & Fred Ebb, a book written by Tony Award nominee David Thompson, co-written by Sharon Washington, with additional lyrics by Pulitzer, Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda. New York, New York is directed and choreographed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK stars Colton Ryan (Girl From The North Country, Hulu's "The Girl From Plainville") as Jimmy Doyle, Anna Uzele (Six, Apple TV+'s "Dear Edward"), Clyde Alves (On The Town) as Tommy Caggiano, John Clay III (Choir Boy) as Jesse Webb, Janet Dacal (In The Heights) as Sofia Diaz, Ben Davis (Dear Evan Hansen) as Gordon Kendrick, Oliver Prose as Alex Mann (Broadway Debut), Angel Sigala (Broadway Debut) as Mateo Diaz, and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show) as Madame Veltri. The ensemble includes Wendi Bergamini, Allison Blackwell, Giovanni Bonaventura, Jim Borstelmann, Lauren Carr, Mike Cefalo, Bryan J. Cortés, Kristine Covillo, Gabriella Enriquez, Haley Fish, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Richard Gatta, Stephen Hanna, Naomi Kakuk, Akina Kitazawa, Ian Liberto, Kevin Ligon, Leo Moctezuma, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, Alex Prakken, Dayna Marie Quincy, Julian Ramos, Drew Redington, Benjamin Rivera, Vanessa Sears, Davis Wayne, Jeff Williams, Darius Wright.

It is 1946, the war is over, and a resurgent New York is beginning to rebuild. As steel beams swing overhead, a collection of artists has dreams as big and diverse as the city itself.

Among them is New York native Jimmy Doyle, a brilliant but disillusioned musician looking for his "major chord" in life: music, money, love. The odds are against him getting all three until he meets Francine Evans, a young singer just off the bus from Philly, who is destined for greatness. If they can make it there, they can make it anywhere.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK marks the first new John Kander & Fred Ebb musical to open on Broadway since 2015's The Visit, which was nominated for 5 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The legendary duo is also currently represented on Broadway with Chicago, which holds the distinction of being the longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

New York, New York
Tom Kirdahy, David Thompson and Mayor Eric Adams of New York City

New York, New York
Tom Kirdahy, David Thompson, Mayor Eric Adams of New York City, Sharon Washington and Sonia Friedman

New York, New York
Mayor Eric Adams of New York City

New York, New York
Mayor Eric Adams of New York City

New York, New York
Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Kander and Mayor Eric Adams of New York City

New York, New York
Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Kander, Mayor Eric Adams of New York City, Tom Kirdahy and Sonia Friedman

New York, New York
Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Kander and Mayor Eric Adams of New York City

New York, New York
Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Kander and Mayor Eric Adams of New York City

New York, New York
John Kander and Mayor Eric Adams of New York City

New York, New York
John Kander and Mayor Eric Adams of New York City

New York, New York
John Kander and Mayor Eric Adams of New York City

New York, New York
Sonia Friedman

New York, New York
David Thompson

New York, New York
Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Kander, Sharon Washington, Mayor Eric Adams of New York City, Sonia Friedman and Tom Kirdahy

New York, New York
Sharon Washington and Mayor Eric Adams of New York City

New York, New York
Lin-Manuel Miranda

New York, New York
Lin-Manuel Miranda

New York, New York
Lin-Manuel Miranda

New York, New York
Lin-Manuel Miranda

New York, New York
John Kander, Anna Uzele, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Sharon Washington

New York, New York
John Kander, Anna Uzele, David Thompson and Colton Ryan

New York, New York
Kander & Ebb Way

New York, New York
Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Kander, Anna Uzele and Colton Ryan

New York, New York
Anna Uzele, John Kander, Colton Ryan and Sharon Washington

New York, New York
Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Kander

New York, New York
Students from The Manhattan School of Music

New York, New York
Clyde Alves and John Kander

New York, New York
John Kander and David Thompson

New York, New York
John Kander

New York, New York
John Kander and David Thompson

New York, New York
Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Kander, David Thompson, Sharon Washington and Tom Kirdahy

New York, New York
John Kander and Lin-Manuel Miranda

New York, New York
Sharon Washington, Sonia Friedman, John Kander, Lin-Manuel Miranda, David Thompson and Tom Kirdahy

New York, New York
Sonia Friedman, Sharon Washington, Anna Uzele, John Kander, Colton Ryan, David Thompson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Tom Kirdahy

New York, New York
The Cast of "Chicago" and John Kander

New York, New York
The Cast of "New York, New York" and John Kander

New York, New York
Anna Uzele, John Kander and Colton Ryan,

New York, New York
Anna Uzele, John Kander and Colton Ryan

New York, New York
John Kander and David Loud

New York, New York
Albert Stephenson and John Kander

New York, New York
Tara Young and John Kander

New York, New York
Michael Weiner, Nora Lincoln Weiner and Wendy Bergamini

New York, New York
Producers Tom Kirdahy and Sonia Friedman

New York, New York
Signage at "New York, New York"




Related Stories
Video: Watch Mayor Proclaim John Kander Day, Unveil Kander & Ebb Way Photo
Video: Watch Mayor Proclaim John Kander Day, Unveil 'Kander & Ebb Way'
Watch Mayor Eric Adams give a Mayoral Proclamation to 96-year-old John Kander, Lin-Manuel Miranda unveil the sign renaming 44th Steet “Kander & Ebb Way”, and the Manhattan School of Music perform the iconic Kander & Ebb song “New York, New York' in honor of the first preview of NEW YORK, NEW YORK.
Photo: First Look at NEW YORK, NEW YORK Beginning Previews Tonight Photo
Photo: First Look at NEW YORK, NEW YORK Beginning Previews Tonight
Get a first look at New York, New York on Broadway, beginning previews tonight!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK to Launch Digital Lottery and Rush Photo
NEW YORK, NEW YORK to Launch Digital Lottery and Rush
A limited number of tickets will be available via Digital Lottery for every performance of NEW YORK, NEW YORK for $30 each. See how to purchase tickets!
Video: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast Sings Happy Birthday to John Kander Photo
Video: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast Sings Happy Birthday to John Kander
Watch Susan Stroman, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colton Ryan, Anna Uzele and the cast and creative team of NEW YORK, NEW YORK surprise John Kander with a Big-Apple-sized rendition of “Happy Birthday'!

From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photos: BAD CINDERELLA Cast & Creatives Walk the Red Carpet on Opening NightPhotos: BAD CINDERELLA Cast & Creatives Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night
March 24, 2023

See photos of the cast and creative team of Bad Cinderella on the red carpet at opening night!
Photos: Linedy Genao Gifts Cindy Adams a BAD CINDERELLA 'Bad Cindy' SweaterPhotos: Linedy Genao Gifts Cindy Adams a BAD CINDERELLA 'Bad Cindy' Sweater
March 24, 2023

Bad Cinderella star Linedy Genao gifted Cindy Adams a 'Bad Cindy' sweater on the morning of the show's opening night! Genao stopped by Adams’ Park Avenue Penthouse to give her the gift and BroadwayWorld was there to capture photos!
Photos: Melissa Manchester Stops By DANCIN'Photos: Melissa Manchester Stops By DANCIN'
March 24, 2023

Melissa Manchester recently paid a visit to Bob Fosse's Dancin', where she met with the cast backstage after the show! BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!
Photos: Cynthia Nixon, Jill Eikenberry, and Michael Tucker visit KIMBERLY AKIMBOPhotos: Cynthia Nixon, Jill Eikenberry, and Michael Tucker visit KIMBERLY AKIMBO
March 24, 2023

Kimberly Akimbo was recently visited by Cynthia Nixon, Jill Eikenberry, and Michael Tucker. BroadwayWorld was there to capture the moment when the stars met the show's cast backstage. Check out photos here!
Photos: The Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Takes Opening Night BowsPhotos: The Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Takes Opening Night Bows
March 24, 2023

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella opened last night, March 23, at the Imperial Theatre! BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows here!
share