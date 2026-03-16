28 Off-Broadway Shows Will Offer $20 Tickets as Part of 20at20 Promotion

28 Off-Broadway productions will participate in the 20th Anniversary edition of 20at20, the biannual celebration of Off-Broadway theater. The promotion returns March 23 through April 12, offering theatergoers the opportunity to purchase $20 tickets beginning twenty minutes prior to curtain for participating Off-Broadway plays and musicals.

How it Works

Tickets can be purchased at each show’s box office, starting 20 minutes prior to the performance time. Some venues (such as New World Stages) will put up signage saying “20at20 Line Starts Here,” so look for a sign at the theater (or ask the box office where the 20at20 line forms). These $20* promotional tickets are only available on a limited schedule.

*Some of the venues may be adding a facility fee from $2 to $3/ticket to each $20 ticket, bringing the cost up to $22 to $23 per ticket. Check each show’s listing to see if the venue will charge a facility fee)

Learn more here.

Participating Shows

Amaze

The Amazing Sex Life of Rabbits

Blood/Love, A Vampire Pop Opera

Body Count

Burnout Paradise

Dirty Books

Drunk Romeo & Juliet

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody

Gazillion Bubble Show

Heartbreak Hotel

Heavenly Baba

The Interrogation

Ivy Baldwin Dance + Jeanine Durning

Katsura Sunshine's Rakugo

The Little Mermaid

Lost in Del Valle

Monte Cristo, A New Musical

Music City, A New Musical

Nicole Travolta is Doing Alright

Perfect Crime

Pied à Terre

Pinkalicious

The Play That Goes Wrong

Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos

Singfeld! A Musical About Nothing

Stories From The Brink

Titus Andronicus

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