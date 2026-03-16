28 Off-Broadway Shows Will Offer $20 Tickets as Part of 20at20 Promotion
Find out how to get discount tickets to some of your favorite off-Broadway shows!
28 Off-Broadway productions will participate in the 20th Anniversary edition of 20at20, the biannual celebration of Off-Broadway theater. The promotion returns March 23 through April 12, offering theatergoers the opportunity to purchase $20 tickets beginning twenty minutes prior to curtain for participating Off-Broadway plays and musicals.
How it Works
Tickets can be purchased at each show’s box office, starting 20 minutes prior to the performance time. Some venues (such as New World Stages) will put up signage saying “20at20 Line Starts Here,” so look for a sign at the theater (or ask the box office where the 20at20 line forms). These $20* promotional tickets are only available on a limited schedule.
*Some of the venues may be adding a facility fee from $2 to $3/ticket to each $20 ticket, bringing the cost up to $22 to $23 per ticket. Check each show’s listing to see if the venue will charge a facility fee)
Learn more here.
Participating Shows
Amaze
The Amazing Sex Life of Rabbits
Blood/Love, A Vampire Pop Opera
Body Count
Burnout Paradise
Dirty Books
Drunk Romeo & Juliet
FRIENDS! The Musical Parody
Gazillion Bubble Show
Heartbreak Hotel
Heavenly Baba
The Interrogation
Ivy Baldwin Dance + Jeanine Durning
Katsura Sunshine's Rakugo
The Little Mermaid
Lost in Del Valle
Monte Cristo, A New Musical
Music City, A New Musical
Nicole Travolta is Doing Alright
Perfect Crime
Pied à Terre
Pinkalicious
The Play That Goes Wrong
Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos
Singfeld! A Musical About Nothing
Stories From The Brink
Titus Andronicus
Zach
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