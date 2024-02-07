Photos: Get a First Look at THE OUTSIDERS Cast in Character

The Outsiders will begin previews begin Saturday, March 16, 2024.

The Broadway premiere of The Outsiders, the new musical based on the novel by S.E. Hinton & Francis Ford Coppola’s film, will begin previews begin Saturday, March 16, 2024, ahead of a Thursday, April 11, 2024 opening night at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Get a first look at photos of the cast in character below! 

The cast features Brody Grant as Ponyboy Curtis, Sky Lakota-Lynch as Johnny Cade, Joshua Boone as Dallas Winston, Brent Comer as Darrel Curtis, Jason Schmidt as Sodapop Curtis, Emma Pittman as Cherry Valance, Daryl Tofa as Two-Bit Mathews, Kevin William Paul as Bob Sheldon, and Dan Berry as Paul Holden

The company also includes Jordan Chin, Milena J. Comeau, Barton Cowperthwaite, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Henry Gendron, RJ Higton, Wonza JohnsonSean Harrison Jones, Maggie Kuntz, Renni Anthony Magee, SarahGrace Mariani, Melody Rose, Josh Strobl, Victor Carrillo Tracey, Trevor Wayne.

The Outsiders features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, arrangements & orchestrations by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and directed by Danya Taymor.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, the hardened hearts and aching souls of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family of ‘outsiders’ are in a fight for survival and a quest for purpose in a world that may never accept them. A story of the bonds that brothers share and the hopes we all hold on to, this gripping new musical reinvigorates the timeless tale of ‘haves and have nots’, of protecting what’s yours and fighting for what could be.

Photo credit: Miller Mobley

The Outsiders
(Back Row l-r): Daryl Tofa, Joshua Boone, Jason Schmidt, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Brent Comer, (Front): Brody Grant

The Outsiders
Brody Grant

The Outsiders
Sky Lakota-Lynch

The Outsiders
Joshua Boone and Brent Comer

The Outsiders
Jason Schmidt and Daryl Tofa

The Outsiders
Emma Pittman




