Photos: Get a First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and James T. Lane in CHICAGO

Get a first look at photos of Jinkx Monsoon as "Matron 'Mama' Morton" and James T. Lane as "Billy Flynn" in Chicago on Broadway below!

The Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago is now playing at New York's Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC). Celebrating 26 years on Broadway, Chicago is Broadway's longest running American musical.

The cast of Chicago currently features Charlotte d'Amboise as Roxie Hart, Lana Gordon as Velma Kelly, Evan Harrington as Amos Hart, and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The current cast also includes David Bushman, Christine Cornish, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Emma Pittman, Jermaine R. Rembert, and Michael Scirrotto

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.