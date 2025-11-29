Video: CHICAGO Cast Member Kristen Faith Oei Introduces Her Puppy Pal, Easter

BroadwayWorld’s Broadway Pets series introduces the fluffy friends of Broadway’s best, highlighting the animals who share the spotlight behind the scenes. In this episode, we meet Easter, the rescue dog of Broadway performer and current Chicago cast member, Kristen Faith Oei..

Easter is a unique and lovable mixed breed, sporting part German Shepherd, Chow Chow, Pit Bull, Collie, and Boxer heritage, whose personality is as vibrant as her Broadway human’s career.

Easter came into Kristen's life while she was grieving the loss of her father, and according to Oei, their instantaneous bond saw her through that difficult period. Kristen describes the pup as playful, fiercely protective, loyal and curious.

Kristen Faith Oei’s credits include Wicked (Nessarose) and Aladdin (u/s Jasmine), with regional roles in Cinderella (Paramount Theatre), Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (Alice; The Muny), and Smokey Joe’s Cafe (Delee; The Fulton Theatre). She is a graduate of CCM.