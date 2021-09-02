Photos: CHICKEN & BISCUITS Creative Team Poses in Rehearsals!
Chicken & Biscuits will begin previews Thursday, September 23 at the Circle in the Square Theatre.
Rehearsals have officially begun for CHICKEN & BISCUITS and the full company, including the cast, gathered at the rehearsal studio this week for a moving meet & greet session to launch the play's rehearsal period. Chicken & Biscuits will have its Broadway premiere this fall at Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street), beginning previews Thursday, September 23, 2021. The play will celebrate its Opening Night on Sunday, October 10, 2021, for a limited engagement through Sunday, January 2, 2022. Tickets are on sale now at Telecharge.com/212-239-6200.
Directed by Zhailon Levingston (Associate Director, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), who becomes the youngest black director in Broadway history when he makes his debut this fall at age 27, the Chicken & Biscuits creative team also includes Scenic Designer Lawrence E. Moten III (Assoc., What the Constitution Means to Me, Hadestown), Tony Award®-nominated Costume Designer Dede Ayite (Slave Play, American Son),Lighting Designer Adam Honoré (Assoc., Derren Brown: Secret), and Sound Designer Twi McCallum (Assoc., Pride & Prejudice at Long Wharf Theatre). The play marks eighteen Broadway debuts amongst the company, creative, and producing team. In addition to Levingston and nine cast members, Douglas Lyons and E. Clayton Cornelious - known to Broadway audiences for their onstage roles in several hit Broadway musicals - make their debuts as playwright and lead producer, respectively, alongside producing newcomers Pamela Ross and Leah Michalos. Designers Moten, Honoré and McCallum, and Casting Director Erica A. Hart, also make their Broadway debuts with the play. Production Stage Management is by lark hackshaw.
Lawrence E. Moten III, Dede Ayite, Douglas Lyons, Zhailon Levingston, Nikiya Mathis, front- Adam Honore, Earon Nealey, Bianca LaVerne Jones, Twi McCallum
