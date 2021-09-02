Photos: CHICKEN & BISCUITS Creative Team Poses in Rehearsals!

Rehearsals have officially begun for CHICKEN & BISCUITS and the full company, including the cast, gathered at the rehearsal studio this week for a moving meet & greet session to launch the play's rehearsal period. Chicken & Biscuits will have its Broadway premiere this fall at Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street), beginning previews Thursday, September 23, 2021. The play will celebrate its Opening Night on Sunday, October 10, 2021, for a limited engagement through Sunday, January 2, 2022. Tickets are on sale now at Telecharge.com/212-239-6200.