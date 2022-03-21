Photos: Billy Porter-Helmed THE LIFE Concludes Performances at Encores!
The Life starred Ledisi, Alexandra Grey, Ken Robinson, Erika Olson and more.
Just last night, New York City Center Encores! wrapped up The Life, directed and adapted by Billy Porter. The production starred Jelani Alladin as Lou, Alexandra Grey as Queen, Antwayn Hopper as Memphis, Grammy nominee Mykal Kilgore as Young JoJo, Grammy Award winner Ledisi as Sonja, Erika Olson as Mary, Destan Owens as Old Jojo, and Ken Robinson as Fleetwood. Check out photos from inside closing night below!
Nominated for 12 Tony Awards (including Best Musical) The Life tells the story of Queen, and her fellow sex workers, who strive for a better life against oppressive forces in post-disco Times Square. Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winning artist Billy Porter (Pose, Kinky Boots) reinvents this musical for a whole new generation to bring forth the gritty, dangerous, and exciting decadence of New York City in 1980.
As concert adapter and director, Porter received the full blessing of the Cy Coleman, Ira Gasman, and David Newman estates to reshape a classic music-comedy into a powerful musical drama, humanizing the production's Black characters in their struggles, passions, and desperate bids for success. Featuring new, funk-infused arrangements and orchestrations by James Sampliner and new vocal arrangements by Michael McElroy, this bold revival reclaims The Life through Porter's singular lens.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Jelani Alladin and Erika Olson
Destan Owens and Mykal Kilgore
Ken Robinson and Antwayn Hopper
Jelani Alladin, Alexandra Grey, Ken Robinson
Ledisi
Erika Olson, Ken Robinson, Alexandra Grey, Ledisi, Antwayn Hopper, Destan Owens and Mykal Kilgore
Erika Olson, Ken Robinson, Alexandra Grey, Ledisi, Antwayn Hopper, Destan Owens, Mykal Kilgore and Cast
Erika Olson, Ken Robinson, Alexandra Grey, Ledisi, Antwayn Hopper, Destan Owens, Mykal Kilgore and Cast
Erika Olson, Ken Robinson, Destan Owens and Ledisi
Erika Olson, Ken Robinson, Alexandra Grey, Ledisi, Antwayn Hopper, Destan Owens, Mykal Kilgore and Cast
Ledisi, Antwayn Hopper,
Erika Olson, Ken Robinson, Alexandra Grey, Ledisi, Antwayn Hopper, Destan Owens, Mykal Kilgore and Cast
Alexandra Grey, Ledisi and Antwayn Hopper
Jelani Alladin and Destan Owens
Justin Bohon and Stephen Oremus
Michael Greif and Billy Porter
KEVIN SPIRTAS and Billy Porter
Adam Porter Smith, Billy Porter, Telly Leung and James Babcock
Billy Porter and Lance Roberts
Billy Porter and Stephen Oremus
Billy Porter, Frances Ruffelle and Adam Porter Smith
Costume Designer Anita Yavich and Set Designer Clint Ramos
Alexandra Grey and Mykal Kilgore
Alexandra Grey
Alexandra Grey
J. Harrison Ghee and Rob McClure
Director/Book Adaption Billy Porter and husband Adam Porter Smith
Director/Book Adaption Billy Porter
Director/Book Adaption Billy Porter
Billy Porter and Alexandra Grey
Ledisi, Billy Porter and Alexandra Grey
Ledisi and Billy Porter
Ledisi and Billy Porter
Ledisi and Billy Porter
Ledisi
Director Billy Porter and Production Stage Manager Cody Renard Richard
Director Billy Porter and Arrangements/Orchestrations James Sampliner
Destan Owens, Ken Robinson and Mykal Kilgore
Producing Creative Director of Encores Clint Ramos, Director Billy Porter and President/Chief Executive of New York City Center Arlene Shuler
Billy Porter and his team
Director Billy Porter and Choreographer AC Ciulla
Antwayn Hopper and Ken Robinson
Norm Lewis and Alexandra Grey
Ledisi and Tracie Thoms
Heather Lang, Erika Olson and Semar Ghebremichael
Erika Olson and Jelani Alladin
J. Harrison Ghee and Billy Porter
Antwayn Hopper, Alexandra Grey, Ledisi and Ken Robinson
Mykal Kilgore, Antwayn Hopper, Alexandra Grey, Billy Porter, Ledisi and Ken Robinson
LaQuet Sharnell Pringle, Jaquez André Sim, Jelani Alladin, Jeff Gorti and Tanairi Vazquez
Bryan Terrell Clark and Destan Owens
Ledisi and Destan Owens
Ledisi and Alexandra Grey
Norman Bowman, Frances Ruffelle and Norm Lewis
Emily Gersten, Ledisi, F. Richard Pappas and Destan Owens
Tracie Thoms and Portia
MiMi Scardulla and Tiffany Mann
Antwayn Hopper, Associate Director Nic Cory and Kate Loprest
Antwayn Hopper and Alexandra Grey
The Cast of "The Life" and Billy Porter
Signage at at Encores! New York City Center