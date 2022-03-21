Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ENCORES!
Photos: Billy Porter-Helmed THE LIFE Concludes Performances at Encores!

The Life starred Ledisi, Alexandra Grey, Ken Robinson, Erika Olson and more.

Mar. 21, 2022  

Just last night, New York City Center Encores! wrapped up The Life, directed and adapted by Billy Porter. The production starred Jelani Alladin as Lou, Alexandra Grey as Queen, Antwayn Hopper as Memphis, Grammy nominee Mykal Kilgore as Young JoJo, Grammy Award winner Ledisi as Sonja, Erika Olson as Mary, Destan Owens as Old Jojo, and Ken Robinson as Fleetwood. Check out photos from inside closing night below!

Nominated for 12 Tony Awards (including Best Musical) The Life tells the story of Queen, and her fellow sex workers, who strive for a better life against oppressive forces in post-disco Times Square. Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winning artist Billy Porter (Pose, Kinky Boots) reinvents this musical for a whole new generation to bring forth the gritty, dangerous, and exciting decadence of New York City in 1980.

As concert adapter and director, Porter received the full blessing of the Cy Coleman, Ira Gasman, and David Newman estates to reshape a classic music-comedy into a powerful musical drama, humanizing the production's Black characters in their struggles, passions, and desperate bids for success. Featuring new, funk-infused arrangements and orchestrations by James Sampliner and new vocal arrangements by Michael McElroy, this bold revival reclaims The Life through Porter's singular lens.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Jelani Alladin and Erika Olson

Destan Owens and Mykal Kilgore

Ken Robinson and Antwayn Hopper

Jelani Alladin, Alexandra Grey, Ken Robinson

Ledisi

Erika Olson, Ken Robinson, Alexandra Grey, Ledisi, Antwayn Hopper, Destan Owens and Mykal Kilgore

Erika Olson, Ken Robinson, Alexandra Grey, Ledisi, Antwayn Hopper, Destan Owens, Mykal Kilgore and Cast

Erika Olson, Ken Robinson, Alexandra Grey, Ledisi, Antwayn Hopper, Destan Owens, Mykal Kilgore and Cast

Erika Olson, Ken Robinson, Destan Owens and Ledisi

Erika Olson, Ken Robinson, Alexandra Grey, Ledisi, Antwayn Hopper, Destan Owens, Mykal Kilgore and Cast

Ledisi, Antwayn Hopper,

Erika Olson, Ken Robinson, Alexandra Grey, Ledisi, Antwayn Hopper, Destan Owens, Mykal Kilgore and Cast

Alexandra Grey, Ledisi and Antwayn Hopper

Jelani Alladin and Destan Owens

Justin Bohon and Stephen Oremus

Michael Greif and Billy Porter

KEVIN SPIRTAS and Billy Porter

Adam Porter Smith, Billy Porter, Telly Leung and James Babcock

Billy Porter and Lance Roberts

Billy Porter and Stephen Oremus

Billy Porter, Frances Ruffelle and Adam Porter Smith

Norm Lewis and Jelani Alladin

Costume Designer Anita Yavich and Set Designer Clint Ramos

Alexandra Grey and Mykal Kilgore

Alexandra Grey

Alexandra Grey

J. Harrison Ghee and Rob McClure

Director/Book Adaption Billy Porter and husband Adam Porter Smith

Director/Book Adaption Billy Porter

Director/Book Adaption Billy Porter

Billy Porter and Alexandra Grey

Ledisi, Billy Porter and Alexandra Grey

Ledisi and Billy Porter

Ledisi and Billy Porter

Ledisi and Billy Porter

Ledisi

Director Billy Porter and Production Stage Manager Cody Renard Richard

Director Billy Porter and Arrangements/Orchestrations James Sampliner

Destan Owens, Ken Robinson and Mykal Kilgore

Producing Creative Director of Encores Clint Ramos, Director Billy Porter and President/Chief Executive of New York City Center Arlene Shuler

Billy Porter and his team

Director Billy Porter and Choreographer AC Ciulla

Antwayn Hopper and Ken Robinson

Norm Lewis and Alexandra Grey

Ledisi and Tracie Thoms

Heather Lang, Erika Olson and Semar Ghebremichael

Erika Olson and Jelani Alladin

J. Harrison Ghee and Billy Porter

Antwayn Hopper, Alexandra Grey, Ledisi and Ken Robinson

Mykal Kilgore, Antwayn Hopper, Alexandra Grey, Billy Porter, Ledisi and Ken Robinson

LaQuet Sharnell Pringle, Jaquez André Sim, Jelani Alladin, Jeff Gorti and Tanairi Vazquez

Bryan Terrell Clark and Destan Owens

Ledisi and Destan Owens

Ledisi and Alexandra Grey

Norman Bowman, Frances Ruffelle and Norm Lewis

Emily Gersten, Ledisi, F. Richard Pappas and Destan Owens

Tracie Thoms and Portia

MiMi Scardulla and Tiffany Mann

Antwayn Hopper, Associate Director Nic Cory and Kate Loprest

Antwayn Hopper and Alexandra Grey

The Cast of "The Life" and Billy Porter

Signage at at Encores! New York City Center



