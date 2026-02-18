 tracker
Photos: Alix Earle Visits Jake Shane at ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION

Shane stars alongside Nicholas Braun, Ray Romano, and Jenny Slate, all of whom are making their Broadway debuts

Feb. 18, 2026

Alix Earle paid a visit to All Out: Comedy About Ambition to cheer on her friend Jake Shane, who recently made his Broadway debut in the show. Shane stars alongside Nicholas Braun, Ray Romano, and Jenny Slate. All four are making their Broadway debuts. Check out photos of Jake Shane with Alix Earle below!

 All Out: Comedy About Ambition is by Simon Rich and features direction by Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers, with original music performed by Grammy nominated soul-pop band Lawrence. Now in performances at the Nederlander Theatre, All Out will be performed with a rotating cast of four actors for 12 weeks.

From the writer and creative minds of last year’s runaway hit, All In: Comedy About Love, All Out showcases what happens when a group of the funniest people on earth gather on Broadway to read hilarious stories by Simon Rich about ego, envy, greed, and basically just New Yorkers in general.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Jake Shane and Alix Earle

Jake Shane and Alix Earle

Alix Earle

Alix Earle

Jake Shane

Alix Earle

Jake Shane and Alix Earle



