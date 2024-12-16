News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Audra McDonald, Joy Woods & More in GYPSY on Broadway

Gypsy will officially open on Broadway on December 19th.

By: Dec. 16, 2024
Additional photos have been released of the Broadway revival of GYPSY starring six-time Tony Award Winner Audra McDonald ahead of its Opening Night at the newly renovated Majestic Theatre on Thursday, December 19, 2024. See photos here! 
 
GYPSY, directed by six-time Tony Award-winning Director George C. Wolfe, stars six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, Tony Award Winner Danny Burstein, Joy Woods, Jordan Tyson, Kevin Csolak, Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita, Lili Thomas, Mylinda Hull, Jacob Ming-Trent, Kyleigh Vickers, Marley Lianne Gomes & Jade Smith, Natalie Wachen and Tryphena Wade. 
 
GYPSY, suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, is Broadway’s ultimate tale of mothers and daughters, ambition and fame, and the lengths we’ll go in pursuit of the American dream.  The musical features a book by Tony Award Winner Arthur Laurents, music by Tony and Academy Award Winner Jule Styne, and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Academy Award and Pulitzer Prize Winner Stephen Sondheim, choreography by four-time Tony Award nominated Camille A. Brown, music direction, music supervision, and additional arrangements by Andy Einhorn, and additional orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters. 
 

