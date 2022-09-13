Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
CHICAGO
Photos: Angelica Ross and Brandon Victor Dixon Take Their First Bows in CHICAGO

Ross will play an 8-week limited engagement at the Ambassador Theatre

Sep. 13, 2022  

Last night, September 12, Angelica Ross ("Pose," "American Horror Story") made her Broadway debut in the role of Roxie Hart in Chicago.

She will play an 8-week limited engagement at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC) through Sunday, November 6, 2022. Ross makes history when she joins the Chicago company, becoming the first openly trans woman to play a leading role in a Broadway musical.

Also joining the company on Monday were Brandon Victor Dixon in the role of 'Billy Flynn' and Amra-Faye Wright who returned to the role of 'Velma Kelly'.

Check out photos from their first curtain call below!

The current cast of Chicago features Charity Angél Dawson as Matron "Mama" Morton, Evan Harrington as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Rachel Shur, Michael Scirrotto, Christine Cornish Smith and Brian Spitulnik.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history. It recently celebrated its 25th anniversary on Broadway.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Chicago
Angelica Ross as "Roxie Hart"

Chicago
Angelica Ross as "Roxie Hart" and Amra-Faye Wright as "Velma Kelly"

Chicago
Angelica Ross as "Roxie Hart"

Chicago
Angelica Ross as "Roxie Hart" and Amra-Faye Wright as "Velma Kelly"

Chicago
Angelica Ross as "Roxie Hart" and Amra-Faye Wright as "Velma Kelly"

Chicago
R. Lowe

Chicago
Evan Harrington as "Amos Hart"

Chicago
Brandon Victor Dixon as "Billy Flynn

Chicago
Brandon Victor Dixon as "Billy Flynn

Chicago
Brandon Victor Dixon as "Billy Flynn

Chicago
Angelica Ross as "Roxie Hart"

Chicago
Angelica Ross as "Roxie Hart"

Chicago
Angelica Ross as "Roxie Hart" and Amra-Faye Wright as "Velma Kelly"

Chicago
Angelica Ross as "Roxie Hart" and Amra-Faye Wright as "Velma Kelly"

Chicago
Angelica Ross as "Roxie Hart" and Amra-Faye Wright as "Velma Kelly"

Chicago
Brandon Victor Dixon as "Billy Flynn and Angelica Ross as "Roxie Hart"

Chicago
R. Lowe, Brandon Victor Dixon as "Billy Flynn, Angelica Ross as "Roxie Hart", Amra-Faye Wright as "Velma Kelly" and Evan Harrington as "Amos Hart"

Chicago
Brandon Victor Dixon as "Billy Flynn and Angelica Ross as "Roxie Hart"

Chicago
R. Lowe, Brandon Victor Dixon as "Billy Flynn, Angelica Ross as "Roxie Hart", Amra-Faye Wright as "Velma Kelly" and Evan Harrington as "Amos Hart"

Chicago
Brandon Victor Dixon as "Billy Flynn, Angelica Ross as "Roxie Hart" and Amra-Faye Wright as "Velma Kelly"

Chicago
Brandon Victor Dixon as "Billy Flynn, Angelica Ross as "Roxie Hart" and Amra-Faye Wright as "Velma Kelly"

Chicago
Angelica Ross as "Roxie Hart" and Amra-Faye Wright as "Velma Kelly"

Chicago
Angelica Ross as "Roxie Hart"

Chicago
Angelica Ross as "Roxie Hart"

Chicago
Angelica Ross as "Roxie Hart" and Amra-Faye Wright as "Velma Kelly"

Chicago
Angelica Ross as "Roxie Hart" and Amra-Faye Wright as "Velma Kelly"


