Photo: First Look at HELL'S KITCHEN on Broadway

Performances are now underway for the Broadway premiere of the new musical Hell's Kitchen, which will officially open on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre.

Check out an all new first look photo of the cast in action below!

Photo Credit: Marc J. Franklin

Ali is a 17-year-old girl full of fire – searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you’ve never felt before: HELL’S KITCHEN, a new musical from 16-time Grammy® Award winner Alicia Keys, whose life and songs inspire an experience made for Broadway.

Set in the rhythm of the 90s, Ali is rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who shows her how to cultivate the power of piano and opens her mind and heart. This is an intergenerational story everyone can love – one of finding yourself, your purpose, and the community that lifts you. Come remember where dreams begin.

The cast is led by Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis, Chris Lee, and Maleah Joi Moon. It features Chad Carstarphen, Reid Clarke, Chloe Davis, Nico DeJesus, Timothy L. Edwards, Desmond Sean Ellington, Badia Farha, Vanessa Ferguson, David Guzman, Gianna Harris, Jakeim Hart, Takia Hopson, Jackie Leon, Raechelle Manalo, Jade Milan, Onyxx Noel, Susan Oliveras, Sarah Parker, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, William Roberson, Niki Saludez, NyseliVega, Donna Vivino, Lamont Walker II, Rema Webb, and Oscar Whitney Jr.

HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by four-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz – and the music of Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.

The creative team for HELL’S KITCHEN includes, Robert Brill (Scenic Design), Dede Ayite (Costume Design), Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Peter Nigrini (Projection Design), Mia Neal (Hair and Wig Design), Michael Clifton (Makeup Design), Heidi Griffiths and Kate Murray (Casting), Danny Maly (Production Stage Manager), and Foresight Theatrical (General Management).

The music team of HELL’S KITCHEN includes orchestrations by Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, arrangements by Alicia Keys and Adam Blackstone, music consulting by Tom Kitt and music direction by Lily Ling.

HELL’S KITCHEN made its world premiere October 24, 2023 running until January 14, 2024, including a five-week extension—at The Public Theater this past fall.

HELL’S KITCHEN on Broadway is produced by AKW Productions; co-producers are Roc Nation, DML Productions, Mandy Hackett, Julie Yorn, The Jacobs Family, The Sunshine Group, Front Row Productions, Sharpton Swindal Productions, The Jaime Family, John Gore Organization, Terria Joseph, Andy Nahas, James L. Nederlander, Candy Spelling, Clara Wu Tsai, universal Music Publishing, Independent Presenters Network, Della Pietra Spark Theatricals, Score 3 Partners and The Public Theater. Aaron Lustbader serves as Executive Producer.