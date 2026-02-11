HELL'S KITCHEN to Present Final Encore Sessions Featuring Alicia Keys & OBC Cast Members

In celebration of the final weekend of performances at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre, Hell's Kitchen, featuring the music of 17-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, will present the return of Encore Sessions for one final, unforgettable celebration on Saturday, February 21.

For one night only, Keys will reunite with original Broadway cast members Tony and Grammy Award Winner Maleah Joi Moon and Grammy Winner and Tony Nominee Shoshana Bean, as well as Grammy Winner and Tony Nominee Brandon Victor Dixon who recently returned to his Tony nominated role as “Davis.”

Honoring the brilliant cast and devoted fans, these special sessions have offered a rare and up-close encounter with the creative forces who bring Hell's Kitchen to life. During earlier Encore Sessions, Keys treated audiences to powerful renditions of some songs from the album that didn’t make it into the musical—including “Unbreakable,” “A Woman’s Worth,” “Diary,” “Underdog” and more—performed alongside members of the cast. See photos HERE!

VIP packages will be available for the Saturday, February 21 evening performance. The VIP experience will include premium ticket locations, a merchandise bundle and the opportunity for a meet and great with Alicia Keys.

Hell's Kitchen, the award-winning Broadway musical created and inspired by Alicia Keys, takes you on the journey of Ali – a 17-year-old girl full of fire.

Relatable, raw, and refreshingly fun, it’s a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up. The music—a mix of Keys’ classics and new songs written exclusively for the show—and exhilarating choreography bring to life a story that speaks to you no matter where you’re from, where you’ve been, or where you’re going. Come experience where dreams begin: Hell's Kitchen.

The cast is led by Amanda Reid, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kelsee Kimmel, Angela Birchett and Lamont Walker II.

Hell's Kitchen is directed by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by five-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony Award nominee Kristoffer Diaz – and the music of Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.