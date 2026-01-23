Video: Watch Yolanda Adams Sing 'Authors of Forever' in HELL'S KITCHEN

Watch Yolanda Adams perform “Authors of Forever” in an exclusive clip from Hell’s Kitchen on Broadway. Adams plays her final performance in the hit musical this weekend on January 25.

Alicia Keys' Tony Award, Grammy Award and Drama League Award-winning musical will end its Broadway run on Sunday, February 22, 2026, after nearly two years of sold-out performances and cultural milestones. Adams joined the production in December, replacing Tony-winner Kecia Lewis.

Original company member and Tony Award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon, will return to the role of Davis beginning Tuesday, January 27th through the remainder of the run.

The musical welcomed presidents, Supreme Court justices, cultural icons, decorated athletes and global superstars – and raised over $1.5 million for charity in partnership with TodayTix Group. The show continues to travel around the country in a multi-year national tour and will go on to launch international productions in South Korea, Germany and Australia.

HELL’S KITCHEN has generated over $100 million in ticket sales during its Broadway run, while employing 200+ actors, creative and design team members, musicians, wardrobe staff, hair and makeup artists, stage managers, company managers, general managers, producers, front of house staff, security, physical therapists, marketing, advertising and press teams and will have played nearly 800 performances on the Shubert stage upon conclusion of the Broadway engagement.