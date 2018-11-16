Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Cast Celebrates Album Release at Barnes and Noble

Pretty Woman the Musical's original Broadway cast recording is available in stores nationwide today!

To mark the CD release, Barnes & Noble hosted an exclusive "Live at Barnes & Noble" event featuring members of the Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL cast yesterday, November 15th, at Barnes & Noble's Upper East Side location. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

The event included performances by Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL stars Andy Karl, Orfeh and Eric Anderson, a press photo op, and a "PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)" CD signing session. Also in attendance were cast members Samantha Barks and Kingsley Leggs, as well as co-writer of the score, Jim Vallance.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, with original music and lyrics by GRAMMY Award-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by the film's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell, is now playing at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street). Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL stars Samantha Barks and three-time Tony Award-nominee and Laurence Olivier Award winner Andy Karl; "PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)" is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL had its world premiere at Chicago's Oriental Theatre in March 2018, with Chris Jones from the Chicago Tribune raving, "A shrewd and savvy retooling of the blockbuster by maestro Jerry Mitchell."

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL stars Samantha Barks as 'Vivian' opposite three-time Tony Award-nominee and Laurence Olivier Award-winner Andy Karl(GROUNDHOG DAY, ROCKY) as 'Edward,' with Tony Award nominee Orfeh (LEGALLY BLONDE) as 'Kit,' Eric Anderson (WAITRESS) as 'Mr. Thompson,' Jason Danieley (THE FULL MONTY) as 'Philip Stuckey,' and Kingsley Leggs (SISTER ACT) as 'James Morse' in a company of 25 that includes Allison Blackwell, Tommy Bracco, Brian Calì, Robby Clater, Jessica Crouch, Nico DeJesus, Anna Eilinsfeld, Matt Farcher, Lauren Lim Jackson, Renée Marino, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Jillian Mueller, Jake Odmark, Jennifer Sanchez, Matthew Stocke, Alex Michael Stoll, Alan Wiggins, Jesse Wildman Foster, and Darius Wright.

Based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, this modern spin on Cinderella is the story of Vivian, a spirited diamond in the rough who dreams of a better life. A star-crossed meeting with Edward, a shrewd corporate raider from New York who is lost in Hollywood, turns a simple business deal into a week of romance and a journey of self- discovery for both Vivian and Edward. This contemporary theatrical take on the iconic love story will sweep a new generation off their feet and make them believe in the power of "Happily Ever After."

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Pretty Woman CD Release at Barnes and Noble



Jim Vallance, Kingsley Leggs, Eric Anderson, Orfeh and Andy Karl



Kingsley Leggs, Eric Anderson, Orfeh, Andy Karl and Jim Vallance



Kingsley Leggs, Eric Anderson, Orfeh, Andy Karl and Jim Vallance



Samantha Barks



Andy Karl and Samantha Barks



Andy Karl and Samantha Barks



Orfeh, Andy Karl and Samantha Barks