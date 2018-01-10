Photo Coverage: Evanna Lynch, Colin Campbell & Company Celebrate Opening Night of DISCO PIGS

Irish Repertory Theatre and Tara Finney Productions present the 20th Anniversary Production of Enda Walsh's breakthrough play Disco Pigs. Directed by John Haidar (Last of the Boys), Disco Pigs just opened last night at Irish Rep Theatre (132 West 22nd Street) on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage, and will run through February 18, 2018.

Marking the 20th anniversary of its explosive British debut, Tara Finney Productions' Disco Pigs had a critically-acclaimed run at London's Trafalgar Studios in the summer of 2017, starring Evanna Lynch (Harry Potter films, My Name is Emily) and Colin Campbell (Dublin by Lamplight, Through A Glass Darkly).

Born at the same time on the same day in the same hospital, Pig and Runt have been inseparable ever since. They speak in their own language, play by their own rules, and create a world for themselves in which boundaries blur between truth and illusion. Until, on their seventeenth birthday, they discover something more. As night falls, and the disco and drink take hold, they spiral violently out of control.

Enda Walsh's breathtaking breakthrough play, Disco Pigs, "didn't so much debut at the 1997 Edinburgh Fringe as erupt there" (The Guardian) and it was awarded both theGeorge Devine Award and the Stewart Parker Award. Walsh's other accolades include the Caméra d'Or for his screenplay for Hunger and the Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical for Once. The play was adapted into the 2001 film of the same name starring Cillian Murphy and Elaine Cassidy.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Evanna Lynch, Colin Campbell



Evanna Lynch, Colin Campbell



Ciaran O'Reilly, Tara Finney, Evanna Lynch, Colin Campbell, Charlotte Moore, Nathan Markiewicz



Colin Campbell



Colin Campbell



Evanna Lynch



Evanna Lynch