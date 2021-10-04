Patrick Page to Return to HADESTOWN November 9; Tom Hewitt Adds One Week to Run

Click Here for More Articles on HADESTOWN

The Broadway production of Hadestown will welcome back one of its original stars next month as Patrick Page returns to the role of Hades on Tuesday, November 9.

The Tony-nominated actor returns to the show following a short leave to shoot a film project.

Current Overlord of the Underworld, Tom Hewitt, has extended his run as Hades by one week. Originally scheduled to depart the show on November 2, the Tony-nominee will now wrap up his run on Sunday, November 7.

Hadestown is led by original Broadway cast members Grammy Award winner Reeve Carney as Orpheus, Tony Award winner André De Shields as Hermes, Tony Award nominee and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Amber Gray as Persephone, and two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada as Eurydice.

They are joined by Jewelle Blackman, Jessie Shelton, and Mariand Torres as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Anthony Chatmon II, Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, Trent Saunders, and Kim Steele. The cast includes swings Malcolm Armwood, Adam Hyndman, Tara Jackson, Yael "YaYa" Reich, T. Oliver Reid, and Khaila Wilcoxon.

Tickets for Hadestown on Broadway are available at www.seatgeek.com/hadestown or by visiting the Walter Kerr Theatre box office (219 West 48th Street).

Hadestown is written by celebrated singer-songwriter and Tony Award winner Anaïs Mitchell and developed with innovative director and Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin.

Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

The creative team for Broadway features Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (set design), four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Krass (costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony Award winners Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), Obie Award® winner and Chita Rivera Award® winner David Neumann (choreography), Liam Robinson (music direction and vocal arrangements), Tony Award winners Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy), and Stewart/Whitley (casting).