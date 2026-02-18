Photos: Jordan Tyson, Joshua Colley and More in HADESTOWN Rehearsals

You can now get a first look at the all-new principal cast of Hadestown in rehearsals! The cast features Disney Channel and Broadway star Joshua Colley as ‘Orpheus,’ television & film star Gary Dourdan as ‘Hades,’ Tony & Grammy Award-winner J. Harrison Ghee as ‘Hermes,’ Grammy Award and 2x Latin Grammy Award-winner Gaby Moreno as ‘Persephone,’ and Broadway break out star Jordan Tyson as ‘Eurydice.’

Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Hadestown is in its 7th hit year on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre and is about to begin its 3rd year in the West End (returning to London, six years after its 2018 engagement at the National Theatre). The record-breaking North American tour completed its coast-to-coast 3-year run in 2024, and productions opened across the globe in Sydney, Melbourne, Amsterdam last year. A new production will open in Brazil in the summer of 2026.

