Photos: Brandi Carlile Stops By HADESTOWN On Broadway

The long-running Tony-winning hit Hadestown welcomed Grammy Award winner Brandi Carlile this week! Check out photos from Brandi's backstage visit at Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre.

Carlile is currently on tour and recently performed two sold-out concerts at Madison Square Garden.

Hadestown continues its Broadway engagement at the Walter Kerr Theatre, where the Tony Award-winning musical reimagines the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice through a folk and jazz-infused score.

Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Hadestown is in its 7th hit year on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre and is about to begin its 3rd year in the West End (returning to London, six years after its 2018 engagement at The National Theatre). The record-breaking North American tour completed its coast-to-coast 3-year run in 2024, and productions opened across the globe in Sydney, Melbourne, Amsterdam last year. A new production will open in Brazil in the summer of 2026.

Brandi Carlile with cast of Hadestown

Brandi Carlile and Allison Russell

Brandi Carlile and Jack Wolfe