PODCAST: 110 IN THE SHADE gets the Spotlight on THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST Episode 7

The hosts will discuss lesser-known shows from famous Broadway writers

With their first season over halfway completed, THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST team is shedding the spotlight on underrated musicals with a deep dive into 110 IN THE SHADE.

There are few better moments for theatre people than discovering our favorite songwriting team has written more than just that one hit show we love (looking at you, Lin-Manuel Miranda). In Monday's episode, Sally and Ashley discuss when they have experienced such moments with Lin himself, Andrew Lippa, and Tom Jones/Harvey Schmidt of THE FANTASTICKS.

Join us on November 9 in "Simple Little Things - Underrated Works from Broadway's Best" for an Audra McDonald fangirl sesh as we deep dive into Jones and Schmidt's lesser-known but awesome 110 IN THE SHADE. Visit our show notes for bonus videos of Audra, plus more fun facts for theatre nerds on TheBroadwayGinger.com.

Episode mentions: Marietta's New Theatre in the Square, Steve Kazee, Gower Champion, Tom Jones, Harvey Schmidt, Inga Swenson, John Cullum, Richard Horton, David Merrick, Hamilton, 21 Chump Street, A Little Princess, The Wild Party, Josh Groban, Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812, Carol Channing, Barbra Streisand, Michael Maguire, The Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, The Prom, James Corden, Cats, Andrew Lloyd Webber, The Phantom of the Opera, Sierra Boggess, Will Chase, Theatrical Outfit, Greencastle's Putnam County Playhouse

Take a listen to last week's episode on DADDY LONG LEGS and tiny casts here!

Their previous episodes have featured deep dives into LES MISERABLES, PETER PAN, LITTLE WOMEN, THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, and LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS.

From Atlanta-based theatre journalist (and redhead) Sally Henry Fuller, THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST combines fandom, history, and a critic's take on the Broadway landscape from the Golden Age to modern-day. Every Monday, Fuller and co-host Ashley Elliott (director/writer) discuss a few musicals centered around a chosen theme and take a deep dive into one, covering everything from the plot to fun facts about the original cast.

"My chief goal of THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST is to invite anyone on the theatre fan spectrum from the mildly interested (like my husband) to die-hards to join us for entertaining and enriching conversations," Fuller says.

"It's supposed to feel like one of those greenroom chats from early community theatre days. There are podcasts out there discussing important, world-changing things, but we are here to tell you that this one is pure, unadulterated escapism."

For more information about THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST, visit http://theBroadwayGinger.com or connect on social media: Sally Fuller- @thebwayginger, Ashley Elliott- @acelliott94.

About Sally

A writer with a passion for building relationships and telling people's stories, Sally Henry Fuller is a performing arts journalist. She has had the privilege of interviewing both local theatre professionals and multi-award-winning celebrities including Carol Burnett, Matthew Morrison, Vanessa Williams, Josh Gad, and Taylor Hicks. With theatre journalism experience since 2011, her work has been featured on BroadwayWorld.com, Encore Atlanta, the Huffington Post, and the Kennedy Center's American College Theatre Festival.

About Ashley

Ashley Elliott is a writer based north of Atlanta currently working on the marketing team at the Tony Award-winning Alliance Theatre. She studied theatre in college but was a fan for nearly a decade prior. Now with actual hands-on experience of almost every facet of the process, she can't wait to delve into this love of theatre with her friend and colleague, Sally Fuller!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You