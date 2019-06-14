PANGEA PRIDE Adds New Shows To Three-Week Fest
The Downtown supper club Pangea celebrates fifty years of Pride in an excitingly decadent and stylish performance festival, "Pangea Pride," which began on Monday June 10 and runs to Sunday June 30.
The alt-cabaret festival of new shows and special encores from some of Pangea's signature artists (plus the Pangea debuts of a number of rising stars), has just added several new shows. Newly added to the the "Pangea Pride" roster are "Radio Wonderland" with Joshua Fried and Jed Distler on Sunday June 16; Rachelle Garniez in "I Can Sing a Rainbow" on Wednesday June 19; Chazz Dean, Kurt Fulton and Iris Rose in "Sodomite Warriors" on Friday June 21, and Dionne McClain-Freeney and Bill Wright in "There's a Rainbow Waiting to Appear" on Saturday June 22. Also sure to pack them in will be "The Gayest Show on Earth" starring Steve Zumbo on Tuesday June 25.
>From Downtown legends like Joey Arias, Raven O, and Flotilla DeBarge, to such daring nightclub iconoclasts as Jack Bartholet, and Colin Cunliffe, the three-week Festival shines a spotlight on the unusual ways Pangea performers are combining genres -- including theatre, music, dance, comedy and performance. The singer-actors include Jeremy Lawrence, Heather Litteer, and Steve Hayes, and singer-musicians include Corey Matos, Dana Lyn and David Driver. Among the drag artists - all of whom eschew syncing - are Cleo Berlin, and Julia Van Cartier. Taken together these official festival selections are living proof that, despite the trends, the East Village is still the place for happenings, counter-culture, art as protest, and deep inclusion.
COMING UP!
1/ New York's celebrated musical and digital trickster Joshua Fried dazzlingly transforms live commercial FM radio into recombinant funk while "the downtown keyboard magus" (The New Yorker) Jed Distler puts his piano through two centuries of keyboard history.
Radio Wonderland - Sun June 16, 7pm. Cover $25
2/ A special encore of Jeremy Lawrence's highly acclaimed cabaret play in which the tragic drag artiste Tante Fritze performs period queer repertoire from Weimer Germany in the early '30s, as a narcissistic dictator stirs up anti-gay, and anti-Jewish hysteria. Directed by Jason Jacobs.
Jeremy Lawrence in "Lavender Songs" - Mon/Tues June 17 & 18, both at 8pm. Cover $25
3/ In "I Can Sing a Rainbow," the indescribable vocalist and storyteller Rachelle Garniez explores how the miraculous intersection of sunshine and rain has inspired songwriters, poets, philosophers and musicians throughout the ages and why the rainbow's seven bright hues remind us and even persuade us, that despite it all, beauty and justice will prevail. The multi-instrumentalist is accompanied by bassist Drew Nievergelt.
Rachelle Garniez in "I Can Sing a Rainbow" - Wed June 19, at 7pm. Cover $25
4/ A video screening of the 1990-91 underground performance by Chazz Dean and Kurt Fulton, then members of the collective Watchface, in "Sodomite Warriors." With special live material performed by Dean and Fulton and Iris Rose.
"Sodomite Warriors" - Fri June 21, at 7pm. Cover $20
5/ Noted neo-burlesque singer-performer Heather Litteer has concocted a special edition of "Pleasure Seekers LIVE!" variety show extraordinaire that's a Sultry Solstice Celebration of Pride. Our underground hell-raiser has been pushing the envelope in many interesting directions in a career spanning two decades. Here shows us exactly where and how to look for pleasure in a time of deprivation.
Heather Litteer "Pleasure Seekers LIVE!"- Fri June 21, 9:30pm. Cover $20
6/ Cleo Berlin, the suspiciously broad-shouldered Filipina courtesan, returns to Pangea with "Cleo Berlin, Again!" presented by Kevin Malony's TWEED TheaterWorks. This fast-paced variety show is bursting at the seams with new material cooked up by the Brooklyn-bred drag performer who lives for free at the intersection of glam, punk and comedy.
Cleo Berlin - Sat June 22 at 7pm. Cover $25
7/ An evening of original songs performed by the creators of "This One Girl's Story" (GLAAD nominee and NYMF Best Ensemble winner) Dionne McClain-Freeney, and Bill Wright.
"There's a Rainbow Waiting to Appear!" - Sat June 22 at 9:30pm. Cover $25
8/ Downtown darling Joey Arias jumps back into the deep end of the hot tub where we all like to linger for an evening of frothy tales and musical musings. Arias whips up a deeply iconoclastic sonic stew by pairing himself with the pianist Jono Mainelli.
Joey Arias, Sun June 23, 7pm. Cover $25
9/ Celebrate the calendar birth of our star, Raven O, who's been rising like a phoenix since Day 1. Accompanied, as always, by bassist Ben Allison, the New York and Berlin-based, Hawaii-born O has been a Pangea fixture since two summers ago. He will return with his current Sinatra project in July... but for tonight... light the candles, he's alive!
Raven O "Alive!" - Mon June 24, 7pm. Cover $25
10/ 401k is the brainchild of pianist/violinist Dana Lyn (currently in "Hadestown") and David Driver, hot off producing "Songs from the Stonewall Jukebox" at Symphony Space. Here they come together to bring us an evening of all-gay, all-the-time, gayest-of-the-gay songs you've ever heard.
"401k Just Went Gay All of a Sudden!" - Mon June 24, 9:30pm. Cover $25
11/ We didn't think it was possible but, Steve Zumbo has pulled out all the stops to create "The Gayest Show on Earth." Filled with American songbook, pop, theatre, novelty numbers and stories that will have you blushing with pride. With Gerry Dieffenbach on keys and directed by Helen Baldassare.
"The Gayest Show on Earth!" - Tue June 25 at 7pm. Cover $20
12/ Celebrate Pangea Pride with hostess Julia Van Cartier and her special guests. Conceived and directed by the Bistro winner Gerry Geddes, with music direction by Yasuhiko Fukuoka, this informative variety-survey uncovers delicious secrets of the gay cabaret scene over 50 years with the likes of Jack Bartholet, Matt Di Pasquale, Strawberry Fields, Billy Lykken, Andre Montgomery, Jonathan Pennington, and Daniel LeClair.
Drag Diva Julia Van Cartier and friends- Wed June 26, 7pm. Cover $25
13/ With his seductive tenor slashing like a sword, rising star Jack Bartholet gives new meaning to the notion of dressing to the nines. This remarkable man, who scores a ten for looks and charisma, proves immensely gallant as he doffs his manhood to reveal a strength to change the world that will break any frat boy to pieces. Behind this strong lady is a man!
Jack Bartholet in "Lady with a Song" - Thur June 27, 9:30pm. Cover $25
14/ Screen gems funnyman Steve Hayes, who could be called a camp second coming of Turner's dearly departed Robert Osborne (but funnier, gets extended laughs in his new brilliant show "Steve Hayes... Is So Inclined" which he debuts for Pride. The hilarious chronicler of the convergence of Golden Age Hollywood and the soignee post-War nightclub scene... and all the outrageous shenanigans that spilled over into the newspapers and newsreels, is not to be missed!
"Steve Hayes... Is So Inclined" - Fri June 28, 7pm
15/ Clear the decks! Drag legend Flotilla DeBarge ships us another care package of music, comedy and satire that promises to explode in our faces and leave us licking out lips. Presented by Kevin Malony's TWEED TheaterWorks - a resident Pangea producing partner for the past three years -- this is the finale of finales... the only way to go!
Flotilla DeBarge in "Under Destruction!" on Sat/Sun June 29 & 30, both at 7pm. Cover is $25.
16/ In his Pangea debut, the captivating Corey Matos takes us hostage in an evening in which he shows off his winning attitude, silky tenor, and ukulele strumming prowess. The combination, like Matos, who for several years was a subway busker plying his trade in the bowels of the city, offers another unique snapshot of Gay New York.
Corey Matos - Sat June 29, 9:30pm
Since it began programming entertainment in January 2015, Pangea has been redefining what a sophisticated nightclub act can be. It has emerged a leader of the burgeoning alt-cabaret movement harboring a growing faction of New York performing artists who feel emboldened by current conditions to reclaim the counter-cultural advantage.
The Ultimate in Alt - Pangea has been called "a bohemian oasis not unlike the fabled Max's Kansas City from days gone by" by The NY Times. From June 10 to 30, Pangea celebrates 50 years of pride with its first annual "Pangea Pride." There is a $20 food and drink minimum for all shows. To purchase tickets online visit www.pangeanyc.com , or for info call 212/995-0900. Pangea is located at 178 Second Avenue (between 11th & 12th Streets).