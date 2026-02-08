OEDIPUS Plays Final Performance Today

Today, February 8, Robert Icke’s new adaptation of Oedipus on Broadway, starring Mark Strong and Lesley Manville, concludes its limited run after playing 14 previews and 100 regular performances at Studio 54. The venue will soon be home to The Rocky Horror Show.

Oedipus stars Mark Strong – reprising his Olivier-nominated role as ‘Oedipus’ – and Lesley Manville – reprising her Olivier-winning role as ‘Jocasta.’ Also reprising their UK roles are Samuel Brewer as ‘Teiresias,’ Bhasker Patel as ‘Corin,’ Jordan Scowen as ‘Eteocles,’ and James Wilbraham as ‘Polyneices.’ They are joined by John Carroll Lynch as ‘Creon,’ Teagle F. Bougere as ‘Driver,’ Ani Mesa-Perez as ‘Lichas,’ Olivia Reis as ‘Antigone,’ and Anne Reid as ‘Merope,’ with Brian Thomas Abraham, Denise Cormier, Karl Kenzler, and Oliver Rowland-Jones rounding out the cast.

Robert Icke – the youngest Olivier Award-winning Director in history – transforms Sophocles’ epic tragedy into an essential, explosive, sensual human thriller catapulting the secrets of the past into a high-stakes present. Led by Olivier Award winner Mark Strong as ‘Oedipus’ – reprising his celebrated role from the West End – and Academy Award nominee Lesley Manville – who is making her Broadway debut after garnering the Olivier Award for her performance as ‘Jocasta’ – this production “set the stage on fire” (The Guardian).

Oedipus recently received two Olivier Awards, including Best Revival of a Play and Best Actress (Lesley Manville), as well as three U.K. Critics’ Circle Theater Awards including Best Director (Icke), Best Actor (Mark Strong), and Best Actress (Lesley Manville), cementing it as one of the most celebrated theatrical events of the year. It’s election night. The polls predict a landslide victory. Everything is about to change.