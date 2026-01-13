 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Jodie Foster Visits OEDIPUS Starring Mark Strong and Lesley Manville

Oedipus stars Mark Strong – reprising his Olivier-nominated role as ‘Oedipus’ – and Lesley Manville – reprising her Olivier-winning role as ‘Jocasta.’

By: Jan. 13, 2026

Academy Award-winner Jodie Foster paid a visit to Oedipus on Broadway! See photos of Foster with Mark Strong, Lesley Manville, and more. 

In Robert Icke’s new adaptation of Oedipus, Icke transforms Sophocles’ epic tragedy into a human thriller catapulting the secrets of the past into a high-stakes present. 

Oedipus recently received two Olivier Awards, including Best Revival of a Play and Best Actress (Lesley Manville), as well as three U.K. Critics’ Circle Theater Awards including Best Director (Icke), Best Actor (Mark Strong), and Best Actress (Lesley Manville).

Oedipus stars Mark Strong – reprising his Olivier-nominated role as ‘Oedipus’ – and Lesley Manville – reprising her Olivier-winning role as ‘Jocasta.’ Also reprising their UK roles are Samuel Brewer as ‘Teiresias,’ Bhasker Patel as ‘Corin,’ Jordan Scowen as ‘Eteocles,’ and James Wilbraham as ‘Polyneices.’ They are joined by John Carroll Lynch as ‘Creon,’ Teagle F. Bougere as ‘Driver,’ Ani Mesa-Perez as ‘Lichas,’ Olivia Reis as ‘Antigone,’ and Anne Reid as ‘Merope,’ with Brian Thomas Abraham, Denise Cormier, Karl Kenzler, and Oliver Rowland-Jones rounding out the cast.

The creative team includes Hildegard Bechtler (Scenic Designer), Wojciech Dziedzic (Costume Designer), Natasha Chivers (Lighting Designer), Tom Gibbons (Sound Designer), and Tal Yarden (Video Designer). Casting is by Julia Horan, CDG and Jim Carnahan, CSA.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas 

Photos: Jodie Foster Visits OEDIPUS Starring Mark Strong and Lesley Manville Image
Mark Strong, Jodie Foster and Lesley Manville

Photos: Jodie Foster Visits OEDIPUS Starring Mark Strong and Lesley Manville Image
Jodie Foster and Charlie Foster with The Company of "Oedipus"

Photos: Jodie Foster Visits OEDIPUS Starring Mark Strong and Lesley Manville Image
Mark Strong, Jodie Foster and Lesley Manville

Photos: Jodie Foster Visits OEDIPUS Starring Mark Strong and Lesley Manville Image
Mark Strong, Jodie Foster and Lesley Manville

Photos: Jodie Foster Visits OEDIPUS Starring Mark Strong and Lesley Manville Image
Jodie Foster and Charlie Foster with The Company of "Oedipus"



Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...

BWW Merch Shop - Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Oedipus Logo Tee
Oedipus Logo Tee
Buy a Oedipus Adjustable Hat
Oedipus Adjustable Hat
Buy a Oedipus Mug
Oedipus Mug
Buy a Oedipus Truth Pin
Oedipus Truth Pin

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos