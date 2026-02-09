Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty to be Honored with 2026 Luminary Award by Asolo Rep

Asolo Repertory Theatre have announced that Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty will be honored with the 2026 Asolo Luminary Award, generously sponsored by Drs. Joel and Gail Morganroth, on Monday, March 16, 2026 at 6:30pm at The Ora, the Morganroth Event Center.

The inaugural Asolo Luminary Award was given to celebrated playwright Ken Ludwig in 2025. This Award recognizes extraordinary individuals whose work has shaped culture, inspired generations, and expanded the power of theatrical storytelling. Few artists embody that spirit more fully than Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.

Together, they have created an extraordinary body of work that has left an indelible mark on the American stage, including Ragtime, Once on This Island, Anastasia, Seussical, and Knoxville,which had its world premiere at Asolo Rep in 2022.

Their musicals — celebrated for their poignant lyrics, soaring melodies, and emotional depth — have earned Tony Awards, Grammy Awards, and international acclaim, while championing stories of resilience, justice, transformation, and human connection.

“Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty are among the most important storytellers of our time," said Producing Artistic Director Peter Rothstein. “They represent the values at the heart of Asolo Repertory Theatre: artistic excellence, meaningful community engagement, and a belief in theatre's capacity to inspire, challenge, and unite."

“It means so much to us to be receiving the Asolo Repertory Theatre's Luminary Award. Having premiered a new show with this wonderful company, we've experienced firsthand their respect for artists, their support of new work and their joyous involvement with the entire community. We're grateful for it all.” Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty

In addition to their theatre work, Ahrens and Flaherty have written extensively for film and television, notably contributing music and lyrics to animated features for major studios—introducing their work to audiences far beyond Broadway.

Equally significant is their commitment to education and mentorship. Throughout their careers, they have championed emerging artists and young composers, generously sharing their experience and encouraging the next generation of musical storytellers. Their partnership exemplifies the power of collaboration, curiosity, and creative courage.

During this exclusive event, Ahrens and Flaherty will reflect on their remarkable careers, share behind-the-scenes stories from decades of collaboration, and explore how their work continues to resonate across generations and around the world. The celebration will include a live, on-stage conversation, offering rare insight into one of musical theatre's most enduring creative partnerships.

The evening is presented in partnership with the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee, reflecting a shared commitment to elevating voices and stories that highlight the power of diverse and inclusive communities.

Tickets to this special event are available now by contacting the Asolo Repertory Development Office at (941).351.9010 x 4714 or AsoloRep.org. Tickets for the event are $25 for general admission or VIP seating for $150. VIP ticketholders will receive priority seating, as well as a private, post-event reception and champagne toast with the honorees.

The Ora is located at 578 McIntosh Rd, Sarasota FL 34232. Parking for the event is FREE.