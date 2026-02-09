Holly Humberstone Confirms Run of North American Dates This Summer

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Holly Humberstone will take her live show back on the road this summer with a run of North American tour dates. Kicking off on June 3, the Cruel World North American Tour includes headline performances at Boston’s Paradise Rock Club, DC’s 9:30 Club, Chicago’s The Vic Theatre, Minneapolis’ Varsity Theater, San Francisco’s The Fillmore and more.

In addition, Humberstone is set to make major festival appearances at Coachella, Bonnaroo, Governors Ball and All Things Go Toronto. Artist pre-sale begins on Tuesday, February 10 while public on-sale kicks off on Friday, February 13, here.

The forthcoming tour is in support of Humberstone’s sophomore album Cruel World, which is due on April 10 via Interscope Records. The new record aims to capture the tension between pain and pleasure, where chaos and acceptance exist side by side.

Cruel World was written with a new discipline through daily studio sessions with collaborator Rob Milton and draws deeply on love (romantic, platonic and feminine). Gothic love songs on the record, like the previously released track “Die Happy,” explore devotion, danger and desire, pulling from fairytales, Dracula and the ache of seasons changing. Humberstone’s latest release, “To Love Somebody," is inspired by Victorian theatre, the Brothers Grimm and Nosferatu.

Humberstone first emerged with her breakthrough EP Falling Asleep At The Wheel five years ago. She has performed at the stages of Glastonbury, Lollapalooza, and Wembley Stadium, where she opened for Taylor Swift.

HOLLY HUMBERSTONE LIVE

April 10 - Indio, CA - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

April 17 - Indio, CA - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

June 3 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

June 4 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

June 6 - Toronto, ON - All Things Go Toronto

June 7 - Queens, NY - Governors Ball Music Festival

June 9 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of The Living Arts

June 10 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

June 12 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

June 13 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

June 15 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew’s Hall

June 16 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

June 19 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

June 21 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

June 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex - The Grand

June 24 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

June 25 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom

June 26 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

June 28 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Photo credit: Silken Weinberg