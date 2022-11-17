Now Hiring: Makeup Artist, Box Office Manager, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 11/17/2022. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Artistic Director

Arena Stage (Arena) is looking for its next Artistic Director, a passionate leader with bold ideas on the future of theater and innovative storytelling, an inspirational community-builder who believes that great art makes for a greater society. Working in co-leadership with Arena's long-serving Executive Producer, the Artistic Director will navigate the complexities of producing theater in a changing landscape with optimism, hope, and a love of the whole experience over individual glory. Arena ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Makeup Artist

In search for a makeup artist for a musical: 8 actors, Time Square, Dec. 1st-Feb. 5th. 36 shows in total. Looking to hire someone that knows how to create creatures and animals on the face that can look realistic. The work can be split between 2 artists, preferred to work with 1 person for the whole season. Please send resume & portfolio to angel.arlekina@gmail.com.... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Playwright Submissions OPEN - Black Motherhood & Parenting New Play Festival 2023 Season

Blackboard Plays and Parent Artist Advocacy League (PAAL) are partnering once again for the Black Motherhood and Parenting New Play Festival (also known as BMPFest!) This virtual festival was created to uplift the experiences of Black Parenthood and was established to tell stories from and about Black artists with families. Dismantling systemic racism through art requires the creation of platforms and opportunities to tell stories that illuminate the reality, obstacles, pain, joy, celebration, h... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: VIP Sales Manager

Position: VIP Sales Manager Department: Marketing Classification: Full Time, Annual; Exempt Reports To: Director of Marketing Pay: $48,000.00 -$52,000.00 Benefits Include: Health and dental insurance with annual allowance for out of pocket medical expenses, paid holidays, vacation time, sick leave, paid parking near the theater and complimentary tickets to George Street Playhouse productions. Location: This is a full-time in person position in New Brunswick, NJ Summary of Position Ge... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: SEEKING TECHNICAL DIRECTOR / RIGGER- WEST SIDE STORY - INTERNATIONAL TOUR

TOUR TECHNICAL DIRECTOR / Rigger: Salary $1,800 to $2,000 USD paid weekly (negotiable according to experience) + Per Diem $30 + Single Hotel Room w/ Breakfast MUST have experience touring musicals. International experience a plus. Send your resume and brief cover letter asap. Please indicate your name and position requested in the subject line to: WSSInternationalTourTech@gmail.com PRESS LINK: https://bway.ly/buk7qn#/article/Lonny-Price-Di... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Director of Marketing

ABOUT SHAKESPEARE THEATRE COMPANY For over 30 years the Shakespeare Theatre Company has dedicated itself to being the nation's premier classic theatre. By focusing on works with profound themes, complex characters and heightened language written by Shakespeare, his contemporaries and those playwrights he influenced, STC's artistic mission is unique among regional theatres: to bring to vibrant life groundbreaking, thought-provoking and eminently accessible classic theatre in a uniquely American... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Human Resources and Equity, Diversity & Inclusion

About Second Stage Theater At Second Stage, we create and champion plays and musicals solely from living American writers. On our mainstage Broadway theater, the Hayes, and in our two Off Broadway theaters over the past 40 years, we have developed and presented over 200 daring and provocative theatrical experiences by working with countless artists who have contributed their talents to our award-winning productions. As the only Broadway company exclusively devoted to living American writers Sec... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Alto Vacancy, Singing Sergeants

The Singing Sergeants, the official chorus of the United States Air Force in Washington, D.C., has a vacancy for an alto vocalist. We are looking for a skilled ensemble and solo singer who has the ability to sing in multiple genres. This is an amazing way to have a stable, salaried singing career with performances all over the United States including the White House, sporting events, and with major orchestras around the country. Pay and benefits include: ★ Annual Starting Salary: $67,676-$70,1... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Director

Le Petit Théâtre du Vieux Carré (LPT) invites applications from creative, curious, and collaborative theater professionals to serve as the next Artistic Director for New Orleans' oldest small professional theater. The role will be a visible leadership position not only within the theater, but also with the broad and diverse New Orleans creative community; the right candidate will embrace the opportunity to build community connections, foster education opportunities, and engage new audiences whil... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Broadway Advocacy Coalition's Artivism Fellowship application open for writers, poets, composer, playwrights

Writers, Playwrights, Composers, Poets! We invite you to apply for Broadway Advocacy Coalition's Artivism Fellowship. The fellowship will culminate in a piece created by the fellow developed to advance the advocacy efforts of Alliance for Quality Education's campaign: Solutions not Suspensions. The Alliance for Quality Education is a coalition mobilizing communities across the state to keep New York true to its promise of ensuring a high quality public education to all students regardless of... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Broadway Advocacy Coalition's Theater of Change Application open for artists

Applications for The Theater of Change are open to New York-based theater practitioners (of any discipline) who are interested in using their artistry for social change. Applications are due before December 4, 2022. The course will meet in person at Columbia Law School from January 9-13 from 10am-4pm (times subject to change). Participants will be compensated for their participation in the course at $25/hour. If you have questions about the course, please email leia@bac.nyc. MORE ABO... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Box Office Manager

SUMMARY: The Box Office Manager will oversee the overall day to day operations of the ticketing department, requiring a high level of both internal and external communication and coordination. This role is highly visible and interacts with sponsors, vendors, clients, programmers, development staff and marketing staff. This individual may be the first interaction members of the public have in answering inquiries about programs and helping a visitor obtain program or museum exhibition tickets. T... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Production Coordinator

The Production Coordinator maintains a safe and professional performance environment for all members of the MSM community, including Students, Faculty, Staff, and Patrons, while supporting the goals of the School and maintaining and preserving the physical integrity of the performance venues. Domains: Coordinate the production planning and execution of upcoming events in assigned venues, as determined by the crew schedule Reach out to event organizers to gather information. Create drawings, ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Associate Artistic Director

The Old Globe seeks experienced and highly effective theatre professionals interested in facilitating the skillful execution of the company's broad range of programming to serve as Associate Artistic Director. As the most senior position supporting The Old Globe's Erna Vinci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein, the Associate Artistic Director will serve in a critical role supporting The Old Globe's reputation as a leader in dynamic theatrical programming that is actively advancing and infl... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Arts Engagement

The Old Globe invites applications from dynamic and creative individuals deeply committed to a highly progressive and engaged approach to building community through the arts to serve as their Director of Arts Engagement. The Director of Arts Engagement will lead already thriving and robust community-based and educational programming and continue to foster the expansive relationship that The Old Globe has forged with the San Diego community it serves. Well aligned candidates will bring a rich ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Carpenter

Theatrical scenery building. Able to read drawings. Act like a team player. Safety first. Knowledgeable with all tools. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General Manager

ZACH Theatre seeks experienced process-oriented arts administrators to apply for a newly structured role of General Manager. An integral member of the senior leadership team, the General Manager sits at the intersection of the artistic, production, and administrative departments of the organization. This position oversees ZACH's day-to-day operations, including IT, facilities, and rentals, strategizing and streamlining systems for efficiency and effectiveness. The General Manager also leads the... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Budget Manager

BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) is a home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas-engaging both global and local communities with world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more. With an annual operating budget of approximately $50 million -the majority dedicated directly or indirectly to programming-BAM is a leading presenter of emerging and contemporary artists. The Budget Manager role supports and plays a key role in managing BAM's organizational budg... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Sabina Tassone

STEPPENWOLF THEATRE COMPANY For over 40 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf's artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, collaboration and accou... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: CNC Operator

Theatrical scenery building. Able to read drawings. Act like a team player. Safety first. Knowledgeable with all tools. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Artistic Assistant

Two River Theater, a mid-sized professional LORT theater, located in Red Bank, NJ, is seeking Artistic Assistant applicants for our 2022-2023 season. The Artistic Assistant is part of Two River's Junior Staff, a program that is a springboard for young professionals at the start of their career. The program offers practical applications in multiple career fields. The season-long positions-in-residence are supported by mentors who help them learn and connect with leading industry professionals, ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Sound Technician

STEPPENWOLF THEATRE COMPANY Sound Technician For over 40 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf's artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, collabora... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Calling All Creative People for MDD's Global Dance Circle for Social Change Part 7

We invite all professional, recreational, and non-dancer dancers to submit a clip. This year's theme is Celebration! MDD will be publishing this year's Global Dance Circle for Social Change for the winter solstice on December 21st! To be included in MDD's next "Global Dance Circle for Social Change" video, email a 10-second clip of your best moves to info@markdegarmodance.org! Deadline: November 30th, 2022 11:59PM... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Electrician/Spot Op

Ogunquit Playhouse, Ogunquit, Maine seeks immediate replacement for Electrician/Spot Op for our 2022 Season and Arts Academy productions. Theatrical electrician experience is required. Job Duties/Expectations include (but are not limited to): -Startup, Checkout, and Shutdown procedures for each show (8 shows/week) -Operate spots while maintaining design integrity of each show -Assist Head Electrician and Asst. Head Electrician with execution of lighting plots -Participate in weekly work c... (more)