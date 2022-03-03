Now Hiring: House Manager, Audio Technician, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 3/3/2022. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Digital Marketing Coordinator

Do you have a love for the arts? Would you like to be an active part of a beloved Kansas City tradition? If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you! Starlight is seeking tech-savvy "Star" to join our Marketing & Sales team as Digital Marketing Coordinator! This will be a full-time, salaried position that will work year-round. Starlight's Digital Marketing Coordinator will be responsible for the development and deployment of our digital marketing efforts. This include... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Video Wall Trailer & Operator

We're looking for an energetic individual to join our team as a Mobile Video Wall Trailer/Truck driver. If you're looking to earn money while driving and having fun, we've got the job for you. This job requires the individual(s) to pick up the truck and trailer and drive to the event location, set up, operate, and take down the video wall, and return the trailer once daily events are over. This is a casual position with most work to be completed during evenings and weekends. Fuel card will ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Scenic Carpenters for Top of Season - Short Contract: March 28 - May 15, 2022

Ogunquit Playhouse, in Ogunquit, Maine is seeking experienced Scenic Carpenters for the first build of our 2022 Season. Dates for the build are March 28th through May 15th 2022. Ideal Candidate: Must be detail-oriented and remain focused in a fast-paced working environment. Professional Theatrical Carpentry skills are necessary. Job Duties/Expectations include (but are not limited to): • Work closely with a Scene Shop Team • Fabricate scenery for all the start of the 2022 Season ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Production Stage manager (PSM)

Position Title: Production Stage Manager Greenville Theatre 444 College Street Greenville, SC 29601 Position Dates: April 2022 - July 2023 Details: Greenville Theatre is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages individuals of all backgrounds, ethnicities, gender expressions, ages, and abilities to apply. Housing and travel are not provided. The individual that fulfills this position must live in or be willing to relocate to South Carolina. COVID Policy: Working in an environm... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: 2050 ADMINISTRATIVE FELLOWSHIP | SEASON 2022/23

2050 ADMINISTRATIVE FELLOWSHIP | SEASON 2022/23 NEW YORK THEATRE WORKSHOP 79 E 4th Street, New York, NY 10003 212-780-9037 nytw.org/education/2050-admin-fellowships NEW YORK THEATRE WORKSHOP At New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW), we work relentlessly to empower visionary theatre-makers and bring their work to adventurous audiences through productions, artist workshops and education and community engagement programs. We nurture pioneering new writers like Hammaad Chaudry and Nathan Alan Davis al... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Claudia Hommel

Working In Concert Executive Assistant Needed We have a part-time opening and are looking for a lively and competent candidate to add to our team. If this sounds like an opportunity that you would be excited to help us with, or know someone who fits the bill, please check out details at workinginconcert.org/exec-asst. - Looking to fill the position as soon as possible - Hours: 12-20 a week - Work is hybrid, with home office in Albany Park - The pay is modest but the position will grow with... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Teaching Artist

Summary of Position Teaching Artists will work closely with the Raue Center Education Team to imagine, realize, coordinate, and implement the summer camp program. Teaching Artists will gain work experience in arts education by directly working with children every day. The summer consists of multiple programs for children ages 5 through 18. RCSA will be running a children's summer camp, an intensive musical theatre workshop for the older students and putting on two productions of Seussical with... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Teacher

Summary of Position The Head Teacher will work closely with the Raue Center Education Team to imagine, realize, coordinate, and implement the summer camp program. The summer consists of multiple programs for children ages 5 through 14. Below is the list of job duties, but it is not exhaustive. Primary Responsibilities: ● Create and execute theatre curriculum with the help of our full-time staff. This includes but is not limited to choreography and directing. ● Classes range in age and abi... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: What's The Risk? Virtual Reality

DESCRIPTION Project: Non union industrial / LOS ANGELES $500/day plus travel ROLE: ROSEMARIE 60 to 85 years old, Hispanic female. (Needed for both March 22 & 23) The Client: Kind, warm, and welcoming, Rosemarie has a good sense of humor. Better known as Rosie to her friends, she has two children from different fathers. The men have not been a part of the family picture for years. Her daughter Maria is her main caregiver, but doesn't live nearby. Her son, Chuy, a bad boy with a heart of g... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Seasonal Employment- Starlight Theatre

Starlight is gearing up for new shows and events and we are looking for energetic and hard-working "Stars" to join our staff in the following positions: Guest Assist- PT Seasonal Ticket Services Representative- PT Year Round When you become an employee with our organization, you become Starlight family! Starlight's work environment is fun, engaging and challenging. Our employees are invested in the success of Starlight and love what they do! As a new "Cast Member,"... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Covid Safety Manager (Part-Time)

Paper Mill Playhouse, one of the country's leading regional theaters producing musicals and plays in Millburn, NJ, is seeking a Covid Safety Manager (CSM) responsible for ensuring that all Covid-19 policies and practices are implemented and adhered to during rehearsals and production. For more information and how to apply visit: https://papermill.org/about-us/employment-opportunities/... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Subscription Coordinator

Do you have a love for the arts? Would you like to be an active part of a beloved Kansas City tradition? If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you! Starlight is seeking sales-oriented "Star" to join our Marketing & Sales team as Marketing Subscription Coordinator! This will be a full-time, salaried position that will work year-round. The Marketing Subscription Coordinator will cultivate growth in Starlight Theatre's Broadway subscription sales revenue, while adding ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: On Kentucky Avenue

Six (6) time Audelco Award winning show, "On Kentucky Avenue", is seeking dancers for 3 upcoming performances in Atlantic City for Black History Month at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Feb 18th and 19th! Dancers We are seeking fit and able African American/Hispanic-American/POC male and female dancers who sing, experienced and well-versed in musical theatre and varied styles of dance, including swing. Preferably: Men: 5'10' to 6'1" Women: 5'6" to 5'... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Business Manager

Since our founding in 1979 by Stephen Graham, New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) has fostered a community of adventurous audiences and visionary theatremakers, bringing them together to deepen our shared understanding of the world around us. We nurture pioneering new writers like Jeremy O. Harris and Celine Song and bring them into conversation with powerhouse playwrights like Ayad Akhtar and Amy Herzog. We empower inimitable auteurs like Rachel Chavkin and Lileana Blain-Cruz and lift up emergin... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: 2050 ADMINISTRATIVE FELLOWSHIP | SEASON 2022/23

2050 ADMINISTRATIVE FELLOWSHIP DESCRIPTION We're now accepting applications for the 2022/23 Season 2050 Administrative Fellowship program - a sister program to our successful 2050 Artistic Fellowship, which supports emerging playwrights and directors. The fellowship represents one of several NYTW initiatives to address the economic barriers that may prevent talented individuals from pursuing careers in the theatre. The 2050 Administrative Fellowship program is designed to provide first-rate i... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: 2050 ADMINISTRATIVE FELLOWSHIP | SEASON 2022/23

2050 ADMINISTRATIVE FELLOWSHIP DESCRIPTION We're now accepting applications for the 2022/23 Season 2050 Administrative Fellowship program - a sister program to our successful 2050 Artistic Fellowship, which supports emerging playwrights and directors. The fellowship represents one of several NYTW initiatives to address the economic barriers that may prevent talented individuals from pursuing careers in the theatre. The 2050 Administrative Fellowship program is designed to provide first-rate i... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Operations Manager

THEATRE OPERATIONS MANAGER The Play Group Theatre (PGT) , a non-profit educational theatre located in White Plains, NY, seeks a part-time Theatre Operations Manager to work as a member of a small executive team and in partnership with the Board of Trustees to help ensure that day to day operations of the theatre are handled efficiently and completely, and to manage and grow the theatre and its vision. PGT is seeking a creative thinker with strong communication and organizational skills; soli... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: LIGHTING DESIGNER/LIGHT BOARD OPERATOR

Purpose of Position: Provide lighting design services as well as technical execution for Ignite's production of High School Musical. This position will be responsible for design composition as well as equipment arrangement, board programing, and board operation throughout the rehearsal and performance process. This position will also be responsible for any strike responsibilities related to lighting equipment. Exhibit Characteristics of: Organization, patience, creativity, dependability, kindn... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: STITCHER/DRESSER/COSTUMER

Purpose of Position: Serve as both an adult responsible for performers' safety, and provide practical and organizational support for the costuming of the production. Responsible For: Getting costumes ready for the performance. Assisting cast members with costume changes backstage Maintaining and repairing costumes. Qualifications and Requirements: Basic sewing skills. The ability to iron and wash clothes and clean shoes. The ability to work under minimum supervision and adapt work in... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Mainstage Stage Manager

Purpose of Position: The Ignite Stage Manager (SM) is key to creating an efficient and positive production. The ability to successfully lead and work with the company will be of utmost importance. The SM overall purpose will be to work directly with the director, cast and production team to move a show from inception to closing. Aside from the obvious technical aspects of the position, in many cases you will be required to call on human relations skills and diplomacy. You will serve as an adult... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: IGNITE CAMP COUNSELOR/ASSISTANT DIRECTOR

Purpose of Position: Serve as both an adult responsible for campers and as part of Ignite Theatre Company Bonfire Camp support staff for camp administration. Help with the implementation of program activities, and work to achieve camp learning objectives. Collective Goals for Camp To have fun and develop imagination and creativity. Give children an understanding of musical theatre. Help children learn the process of play with theatre concepts. Duties: Assume responsibility for safety of ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Lead Instructors/Instructors

Ignite is looking for teaching artists to join us in a pilot, after school program in St. Louis City and county schools beginning in February. Job Description: Purpose of Position: Serve as both an adult responsible for students, and instructor in Saint Louis Public Schools After School Program. Help with the implementation of program activities, and work to achieve program learning objectives. Collective Goals for After School Program: To have fun and develop imagination and creativity. G... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Millbrook Playhouse

Millbrook Playhouse, a professional Summer Stock Theatre in Central PA, is seeking: Set Designers, Lighting Designer, Prop Designer, Costume Designers, and Sound Designer/Mixer, Company/Production Manager, Technical Director, ATD, Stage Managers, Wardrobe/ Assistant Costume Designer, Carpenters, and Box Office Staff to serve in their 2022 Summer season. About Millbrook: For 59 years, Millbrook Playhouse has offered up-and-coming directors, designers, and theatre technicians a unique opportun... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Avant-Prov Workshops for Musicians, Dancers, and Actors.

Stimulate your immediate creativity with avant-prov workshops. Avant-prov is a performance style in which ensembles immediately devise shows resembling a hybrid performance art installation, a modern music-dance concert, an improvisational comedy spectacle, and a Monty Python fever-dream. It's a weird fun thing to do and see. ART! The workshop will include exercises and experimentation in scenic/comedic improvisational methods, improvisational movement and dance, and musical interaction. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Company Manager

Paper Mill Playhouse seeks an Assistant Company Manager who is responsible for attending to a myriad of details associated with contracting, budget tracking, production payroll and expenses, and guest artist support. For full details and how to apply visit: https://papermill.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Assistant-Company-Manager.pdf... (more)