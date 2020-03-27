New York City Center Cancels Remainder of 2019-2020 Season

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Impact

New York City Center has canceled the remainder of its 2019-2020 season including the Encores! production of Thoroughly Modern Millie, its five-borough community program On the Move, and the three productions that were to make up the summer season of Encores! Off-Center.

Thoroughly Modern Millie ticket holders will receive further details of opportunities to donate the value of their ticket(s), establish a credit for future purchases, or to request a full refund.

While the venue's closure continues, City Center has launched a song-a-day video series called the Encores! Archives Project, curated by Jack Viertel.

Next week, the company will launch an Education Resources webpage that brings many of its acclaimed productions to life for K-12 learners and their families. Additional online content is forthcoming.

Later this spring, City Center will announce its 2020-2021 season.

Check out the the #EncoresArchives series so far including clips starring Patti LuPone, Sutton Foster, Donna Murphy, Melissa Errico and the star-studded case of Merrily We Roll Along featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Betsy Wolfe, and Colin Donnell!





