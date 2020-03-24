VIDEO: Sutton Foster Sings 'Anyone Can Whistle' in New York City Center's #EncoresArchives Video

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions. In their first Instagram post about the new series they shared:

"Even in a cautious world of social distancing, City Center wants to make sure you still get your musical theater fix while our theater is closed. ⁣ ⁣We'll choose a different theme each week, maybe focused on a composer or an era, or a performer who selects their favorite moments or...well, why not wait and see?"

Yesterday, they shared video of Sutton Foster performing the Title Song From City Center Encores! Production of Anyone Can Whistle in honor of Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday!

Take a look at the video below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





