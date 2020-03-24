VIDEO: Sutton Foster Sings 'Anyone Can Whistle' in New York City Center's #EncoresArchives Video
New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions. In their first Instagram post about the new series they shared:
"Even in a cautious world of social distancing, City Center wants to make sure you still get your musical theater fix while our theater is closed. We'll choose a different theme each week, maybe focused on a composer or an era, or a performer who selects their favorite moments or...well, why not wait and see?"
Yesterday, they shared video of Sutton Foster performing the Title Song From City Center Encores! Production of Anyone Can Whistle in honor of Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday!
Take a look at the video below!
"Possibly the most famous flop in Broadway history, this show was a child of the '60s if ever there was one. The mental patients were saner than the sane people and the government was so corrupt it invented a fake miracle to save a bankrupt town. Just 9 performances and out! But what a score." - Encores! Artistic Director Jack Viertel on #StephenSondheim's Anyone Can Whistle ?: @suttonlenore & @rauleesparza "Anyone Can Whistle" #EncoresArchives
A post shared by New York City Center (@nycitycenter) on Mar 23, 2020 at 5:42pm PDT
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
