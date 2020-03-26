VIDEO: Patti LuPone Stars in GYPSY in Today's City Center #EncoresArchives
New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions. In their first Instagram post about the new series they shared:
"Even in a cautious world of social distancing, City Center wants to make sure you still get your musical theater fix while our theater is closed. We'll choose a different theme each week, maybe focused on a composer or an era, or a performer who selects their favorite moments or...well, why not wait and see?"
Today's flashback features the inimitable Patti LuPone in her stunning turn as Mama Rose in the classic musical. Gypsy, which ran at City Center in 2007. The production was the genesis for the smash Broadway production that nabbed a second Tony win for its legendary star.
Check out their other flashbacks starring Sutton Foster, Donna Murphy, Melissa Errico and their star-studded case of Merrily We Roll Along featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Betsy Wolfe, and Colin Donnell!
Take a look at the video below!
?: @PattiLuPone "Rose's Turn"- New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) March 26, 2020
2007 Encores! Summer Stars | Gypsy #EncoresArchives pic.twitter.com/7RshJCkFkd
?: @PattiLuPone & @LauraBenanti "Everything's Coming Up Roses"- New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) March 26, 2020
2007 Encores! Summer Stars | Gypsy #EncoresArchives pic.twitter.com/E1GuYQOxFE
