VIDEO: New York City Center Kicks Off Encores Archives Project With Donna Murphy Singing 'Could I Leave You?' From FOLLIES

New York City Center will be posting clips from past productions as part of its new #EncoresArchives Project!

The company will be posting daily highlights from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions. There will be a different theme each week, perhaps focused on a composer or an era, or a performer who selects their favorite moments, etc.

"Even in a cautious world of social distancing, City Center wants to make sure you still get your musical theater fix while our theater is closed," they write on Instagram.

The series in kicked off with a tribute to Sondheim in honor of his 90th birthday.

Today's video is of Donna Murphy singing "Could I Leave You?" a?? from Encores! Follies in 2007. Check it out below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You