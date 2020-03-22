VIDEO: New York City Center Kicks Off Encores Archives Project With Donna Murphy Singing 'Could I Leave You?' From FOLLIES
New York City Center will be posting clips from past productions as part of its new #EncoresArchives Project!
The company will be posting daily highlights from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions. There will be a different theme each week, perhaps focused on a composer or an era, or a performer who selects their favorite moments, etc.
"Even in a cautious world of social distancing, City Center wants to make sure you still get your musical theater fix while our theater is closed," they write on Instagram.
The series in kicked off with a tribute to Sondheim in honor of his 90th birthday.
Today's video is of Donna Murphy singing "Could I Leave You?" a?? from Encores! Follies in 2007. Check it out below!
We'll be posting daily highlights from our musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions-unique opportunities to revisit our past shows and hopefully add a smile to your day. a?? a?? Even in a cautious world of social distancing, City Center wants to make sure you still get your musical theater fix while our theater is closed. a?? a?? We'll choose a different theme each week, maybe focused on a composer or an era, or a performer who selects their favorite moments or...well, why not wait and see? We've done more than 80 Broadway shows and over a dozen from Off-Broadway. a?? a?? There's a wealth of riches to choose from and star performances to revisit. And in honor of his 90th birthday today, we'll start-was there ever any doubt-with the musicals of #StephenSondheim. Happy Birthday Steve! a?? a?? ?: @officialdonnamurphy "Could I Leave You?" a?? Encores! Follies 2007 #Sondheim90Love
A post shared by New York City Center (@nycitycenter) on Mar 22, 2020 at 11:41am PDT
