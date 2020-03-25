VIDEO: Melissa Errico Stars In DO I HEAR A WALTZ? In City Center's Latest #EncoresArchives Video

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions. In their first Instagram post about the new series they shared:

"Even in a cautious world of social distancing, City Center wants to make sure you still get your musical theater fix while our theater is closed. We'll choose a different theme each week, maybe focused on a composer or an era, or a performer who selects their favorite moments or...well, why not wait and see?"

Today's flashback features the wonderful Melissa Errico, who starred in their 2016 production of Stephen Sondheim and Richard Rodger's Do I Hear A Waltz?

Check out their other flashbacks starring Sutton Foster, Donna Murphy, and their star-studded case of Merrily We Roll Along featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Betsy Wolfe, and Colin Donnell!

Take a look at the video below!

Thankfully we had some gorgeous singers to bring them back to City Center's stage.



?: @melissa_errico "Do I Hear a Waltz?"

Encores! Do I Hear a Waltz? 2016 #EncoresArchives pic.twitter.com/bGsOpq4Wsd - New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) March 25, 2020





