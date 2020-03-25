VIDEO: Melissa Errico Stars In DO I HEAR A WALTZ? In City Center's Latest #EncoresArchives Video
New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions. In their first Instagram post about the new series they shared:
"Even in a cautious world of social distancing, City Center wants to make sure you still get your musical theater fix while our theater is closed. We'll choose a different theme each week, maybe focused on a composer or an era, or a performer who selects their favorite moments or...well, why not wait and see?"
Today's flashback features the wonderful Melissa Errico, who starred in their 2016 production of Stephen Sondheim and Richard Rodger's Do I Hear A Waltz?
Check out their other flashbacks starring Sutton Foster, Donna Murphy, and their star-studded case of Merrily We Roll Along featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Betsy Wolfe, and Colin Donnell!
Take a look at the video below!
Thankfully we had some gorgeous singers to bring them back to City Center's stage.- New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) March 25, 2020
?: @melissa_errico "Do I Hear a Waltz?"
Encores! Do I Hear a Waltz? 2016 #EncoresArchives pic.twitter.com/bGsOpq4Wsd
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that legendary Broadway playwright Terrence McNally passed away today, March 24, from complications due to coronav... (read more)
Aaron Tveit Has Tested Positive for COVID-19
Aaron Tveit has revealed in an Instagram post that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He shared that he has been in quarantine since the Broadway sh... (read more)
WATCH: The Rosie O'Donnell Show Returns Live on YouTube with Your Favorite Broadway Stars!
BroadwayWorld previously reported that the 12-time Emmy Award winner and Tony Award recipient Rosie O'Donnell and actor/producer Erich Bergen have ann... (read more)
Laura Bell Bundy Has Tested Positive For COVID-19
Laura Bell Bundy has announced via Instagram that she has tested positive for COVID-19.... (read more)
VIDEO: Alan Menken Reveals That HERCULES is Returning to the Stage
Alan Menken has revealed that Hercules will return to the stage!... (read more)
Breaking: 2020 Tony Awards Ceremony Has Been Postponed
BroadwayWorld has just learned that the 74th Annual Tony Awards, scheduled to air live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 7th from Radio Ci... (read more)