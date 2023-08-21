THE OUTSIDERS Musical Will Open on Broadway in 2024

The new musical based on the seminal novel by S.E. Hinton & Francis Ford Coppola's motion picture, will come to Broadway this season at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

By: Aug. 21, 2023

THE OUTSIDERS Musical Will Open on Broadway in 2024

The Outsiders, the new musical based on the seminal novel by S.E. Hinton & Francis Ford Coppola's landmark motion picture, will come to Broadway this season at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street) with previews beginning Saturday, March 16, 2024 ahead of a Thursday, April 11, 2024 opening night.

The Outsiders features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, arrangements & orchestrations by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and directed by Danya Taymor.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, the hardened hearts and aching souls of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family of 'outsiders' are in a fight for survival and a quest for purpose in a world that may never accept them. A story of the bonds that brothers share and the hopes we all hold on to, this gripping new musical reinvigorates the timeless tale of 'haves and have nots', of protecting what's yours and fighting for what could be.

The Outsiders features Scenic Design by AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, Costume Design by Sarafina Bush, Lighting Design by Brian MacDevitt, Sound Design by Cody Spencer, and Projection Design by Hana Kim. The Music Director is Matt Hinkley. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting/Xavier Rubiano, CSA.

The Outsiders is produced by The Araca Group, American Zoetrope, Olympus Theatricals, Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky and Angelina Jolie. General management is by 321 Theatrical Management.

Co-producers of the Broadway production include The Shubert Organization, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Sony Masterworks, James L. Nederlander, John Gore Organization, Betsy Dollinger, Tima Productions (LaChanze & Marylee Fairbanks), Playhouse Square, Geffen Playhouse/Howard Tenenbaum/Linda B. Rubin Prods, Stephen Lindsay & Brett Sirota, Jennifer & Jonathan Allan Soros, Tanninger Entertainment, Tamlyn Shusterman, ATx Random, Paul Liljenquist, Bob & Claire Patterson, Scott Stanton & Carrie Clark, Wendy Gillespie/Karen Tanz, Sue Marks, Indelible InK, Green Leaf Partnership, Belle Productions, Michael & Elizabeth Venuti, Deborah & Dave Smith, Mike & Molly Schroeder, Chas & Jen Grossman, Margot Astrachan, Rose Maxi, Toni R. Israel, and Cornice Productions.

The world premiere of The Outsiders was produced by La Jolla Playhouse, Christopher Ashley, Artistic Director & Debby Buchholz, Managing Director, in March 2023. Check out what the critics had to say. 

Casting will be announced at a later date.

Tickets go on sale exclusively through an Audience Rewards Presale beginning Wednesday, October 25 at 10am ET through Tuesday, October 31 at 9:59am ET (terms apply). It's free and fast to join at www.AudienceRewards.com.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Wednesday, November 1 at 10am ET at Telecharge.com. Tickets go on sale to groups on Monday September 18.

Adam Rapp (Book) is the author of numerous plays, which include Nocturne (New York Theatre Workshop), Finer Noble Gases (26th Humana Festival), The Metal Children (The Vineyard) and Red Light Winter (Barrow Street Theatre), for which he won Chicago's Jeff Award for Best New Work, an OBIE, and was named a finalist for the 2006 Pulitzer Prize. The Sound Inside received its world premiere at the 2018 Williamstown Theatre Festival and was named one of The New York Times' best plays of 2018. It premiered on Broadway at Studio 54 in the fall of 2019 and went on to be nominated for six Tony Awards, including Best Play. His playwriting honors include Boston's Elliot Norton Award, The Helen Merrill Prize, The 2006 Princess Grace Statue, a Lucille Lortel Playwright's Fellowship, The Benjamin H. Danks Award, the PEN/Laura Pels International Foundation Award, and a 2021 Arts and Letters Award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

Justin Levine (Book, Music and Lyrics, Music Supervisor, Arrangements, Orchestrations). Recent projects include Here Lies Love (Music Producer, Broadway), Moulin Rouge! The Musical (music supervisor, arranger, orchestrator; Tony Award), Shakespeare in the Park's A Midsummer Night's Dream (original music;  Delacorte Theater; Drama Desk nom), VEVO X LORDE: Melodrama (vocal arranger/supervisor, conceived by Lorde, Electric Lady Studios), Contemporary Color (music supervisor, conceived by David Byrne, Barclay's Center and Air Canada Center), Bonfire Night (book, music and lyrics, NAMT), The Weight of Smoke (original music with Matt Stine, choreographed by Doug Elkins for Paul Taylor American Modern Dance, Lincoln Center), Pepper and Sam (co-conceived with Salty Brine, Ars Nova, Joe's Pub). Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson (music director, co-orchestrator, cast, Public Theater and Broadway), Here Lies Love (music director, Public Theater, National Theater, Seattle Rep, MassMoca), Love's Labour's Lost (music director, co-orchestrator, cast, Delacorte), Robber Bridegroom (music director, co-orchestrator with Martin Lowe, Roundabout Theatere), Murder Ballad (music director, orchestrator, Manhattan Theater Club and Union Square Theater).

Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) (Music and Lyrics) is an internationally recognized Americana/Roots Rock band from Austin, TX who describe their music as "Southern & Garfunkel." Jamestown Revival's latest release, Young Man, is the band's first album without electric guitars and their first to be recorded in a studio. With themes like coming of age and settling into an identity, Young Man was produced by Robert Ellis and Josh Block (Leon Bridges, Caamp). The band has performed at iconic music festivals such as Farm Aid, Coachella, Stagecoach and Lollapalooza, and has performed with the likes of the Zac Brown Band, Nathaniel Rateliff, Ryan Bingham and Willie Nelson. Jamestown Revival has released three critically acclaimed albums (Utah, The Education of a Wandering Man and San Isabel) and two equally praised EPs (A Field Guide to Loneliness, an intimate collection of songs reflecting recent times where human contact was limited more than ever, and Fireside with Louis L'Amour, featuring songs inspired by stories from author Louis L'Amour).

Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman (Choreography). Upcoming credits: co-directing and choreographing an immersive show with the producers of Sleep No More. Recent choreo: Alice by Heart (MCC; Lortel, Chita Rivera and Callaway Awards), Cyrano (Goodspeed/The New Group), Phish at Madison Square Garden, The Count of Monte Cristo (St. Petersburg, Russia), Peter Pan (Beijing, China), The Light Princess (ART/New Victory, NY Times Critics' Pick). Other works with Williamstown, New Ohio, Pipeline. Film: Verona, F*cking Identical Twins (A24), Silent Retreat (Miramax). TV: “Living with Yourself” (Netflix). As directors: Roll! (Ars Nova), Dispossessed (HERE), Smile (FringeNYC), The 39 Steps (PST), and many shorts & music videos. Education: B.A.s, Harvard & Princeton. www.kupermanbrothers.com

Danya Taymor (Director) is a New York based director. She reopened Broadway with Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu's Pass Over, the first play back after 18 months of darkness on Broadway (New York Times 10 best shows of 2021). Other recent work includes: Samuel Beckett's Endgame (Gate Theater, Dublin), Will Arbery's Pulitzer Prize finalist Heroes of the Fourth Turning (Obie Award, Callaway Award for Outstanding Direction) and Evanston Salt Costs Climbing (New Group), Jeremy O. Harris' “Daddy” (Almeida, London + New Group / Vineyard), Korde Arrington Tuttle's Graveyard Shift (Goodman), Martyna Majok's queens (Lincoln Center), Danai Guirira's Familiar (Steppenwolf) and Brian Watkins' My Daughter Keeps Our Hammer and Wyoming (The Flea + Lesser America). Her world-premiere production of Pass Over (Steppenwolf 2017) was filmed in collaboration with Spike Lee, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and is streaming on Amazon Prime. Recipient of the Cullman Award for Extraordinary Creativity from Lincoln Center. BA: Duke University.=




