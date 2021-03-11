New Full Time Theater Jobs This Week on BWW - 3/11/2021

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 3/11/2021. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Patron Services

Sixth & I is seeking a full-time Director of Patron Services, reporting to the Director of Operations, responsible for managing ticketing and front-of-house operations and teams for events and classes in our 800-seat venue and additional smaller spaces. Events include talks, concerts, comedy shows, live podcast recordings, along with educational classes, religious services, and private and life-cycle events. Position is nearly entirely late afternoon through evening and on weekends with the exce... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Digital Marketing Associate

Digital Marketing Associate The Digital Marketing Associate is responsible for all areas of digital marketing including but not limited to: tracking success of digital campaigns via Google Analytics; creating and overseeing Google ad campaigns; social media; maintaining floridastudiotheatre.org, creating promotional eblasts; and creating promotional videos. Florida Studio Theatre is working towards becoming a more anti-racist and inclusive theatre. FST is thus committed to developing a w... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Instructor of Dance, Department of Theatre and Music Theatre

Viterbo University's Theatre and Music Theatre Department, a growing, nationally recognized BFA/BA program with 90 active majors, invites applications for an Instructor of Theatre and Music Theatre, beginning August 2021. This position is part of the newly announced formation of our Conservatory for the Performing Arts; an initiative born of the belief that the world needs artists and storytellers now more than ever. Our goal is to cultivate artists grounded in the liberal arts with a strong sen... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Operations Manager for The Drama Book Shop

THE OPPORTUNITY: Founded in 1917 by the Drama League, the Drama Book Shop became an independent store in 1923. In 2011 the Drama Book Shop received a Tony Honor for Excellence in the Theatre. Secure in its reputation as the city's best source for theatrical works - it keeps 8,000 plays in stock - the shop has begun to nurture and sponsor them, as well. When a troupe with a musical that originated at Wesleyan University needed urban rehearsal space in 2002, it received carte blanche to convene ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Visiting Director

GOVERNORS STATE UNIVERSITY SEEKS DIRECTOR FOR 2021-2022 ACADEMIC YEAR Governors State University's Department of Theatre and Performance Studies invites applications for a visiting director position for the 2021-22 season. The undergraduate program in Theatre and Performance Studies (TAPS) provides students with an innovative and engaged approach to performance. Bridging theory with practice, the verbal with the visual, the major situates performance-from theatrical presentations proper t... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Creative and Tech Artists for Upcoming Season and Beyond!

SEEKING: Creatives and Tech Artists for Upcoming Season and Beyond PVP @ OSPAC is seeking to broaden their database of directors, music directors, choreographers, designers, writers, and technicians for the upcoming 2021 season and future seasons, at the OSPAC in West Orange. Positions offer a stipend based on the nature of the project. Oskar Schindler Center for the Performing Arts (OSPAC) is an amphitheater tucked away in West Orange, New Jersey. While we are carefully monitoring ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Opening Up: A Benefit Fundraiser

The Drama Company NYC is seeking musical theater performers of all types to participate in a live in person musical review. This review is titled Opening Up: A Celebration of Performing Arts in New York City. This review will consist of Musical Theater songs to celebrate the reopening of live performing arts venues in New York City. It will be done as a fundraiser to benefit The Drama Company NYC. All proceeds raised will go towards being able to produce a live show in a New York City performin... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Sloppy Bonnie

SLOPPY BONNIE - a country music drive-in - is seeking three comedic actors who sing for an outdoor + online Spring 2021 theatrical production in Nashville, TN. Written by Krista Knight and Barry Brinegar Directed by Leah Lowe Paid. Non-Union. Rehearsals begin April 2021. Performances May-June 2021. Auditions will take place over Zoom March 19 and 21. Callbacks will take place in-person in Nashville - outdoors and socially distanced - March 26 and 28. Performers must have local... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: New Original American Musical Movie-Auditions(Clowns)

This film follows Vox, a clown performer who is struggling to make a career in his artform.He gets an audition for his big break up in northern Michigan. With no car he must walk and make the long journey there himself. On this journey he discovers what it means to be an artist, what motivates him and why he is still trying.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Audience Services Manager

Audience Services Manager Job Description Department: Sales and Marketing Reports To: Director of Sales & Marketing Summary: Northern Stage in White River Junction, VT seeks an experienced Audience Services Manager to maintain all Front of House Operations. Northern Stage is a LORT D regional professional theater, and will produce 4 main stage shows, 4 educational productions, and 4-6 other events in the upcoming season. The Audience Services Manager reports directly to the Director of Sal... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Omaha Performing Arts

The Omaha Performing Arts (O-pa) welcomes nominations and applications for the position of Vice President for Marketing and Communications, available in the Spring of 2021. The Opportunity O-pa's next Vice President for Marketing and Communication will join a dynamic and forward-thinking organization that consistently receives both local and national recognition for the excellent quality of its venues and performing arts programming. As steward of two landmark venues, presenter of broad o... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Seeking Production Stage Manager for Upcoming Outdoor Season

Pleasant Valley Productions is looking to hire a stage manager for our 2021 Season from April - August- Salary $6,000.00 (paid monthly $1200.00) See schedule below - 4-6 high school rental weeks, 2 dance rental weekends, 1 workshop presentation, 1 staged reading, 1 mainstage musical, 4 one night only performance events Stage Manager/Production Manager- this role will be performed by a candidate who has experience in both stage management and production management. Some knowledge of audio and ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Spring Classes Begin March 29! Enroll Now! Forgotten Artist Studio and Education (for Theatre and Film)

Spring Classes Begin March 29, 2021! Enroll Now! Forgotten Artist Studio and Education (for Theatre and Film) A Division of Forgotten Artist Productions https://www.forgottenartistproductions.com/store/c1/Featured_Products.html Workshops and Classes for Spring 2021: August Wilson Online Workshop Samuel Beckett Online Workshop Clifford Odets Online Workshop Script and Story Analysis Class (Weekly Zoom Session) Script and Story Analysis Class (Completely Online, Work At Your Ow... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Supervisor

Seeking a friendly, enthusiastic, and customer service oriented individual to join our box office team. Should possess strong computer and problem-solving skills and must present a professional and helpful attitude with all of our patrons. This is a full-time position reporting directly to the Box Office Manager. Together, Two River's Box Office Manager and Box Office Supervisor oversee a team of part time box officers. ABOUT TWO RIVER THEATER Two River Theater is non-profit organization lo... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Technical Director

A key position of the Virginia Stage Company, the Technical Director (TD) directly manages the Scenic Department and coordinates closely with the Electrics and Sound Departments. The TD coordinates all scenic aspects for the theatre. The TD requests bids and purchases materials in collaboration with the Production Coordinator, creates construction drawings in consultation with the Scenic Designer, and supervises scenic staff to execute all scenic elements. The TD optimizes scenic department wor... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Online Weekend Workshops with Industry Professionals!

DON'T MISS THIS INCREDIBLE LINE-UP! Studio Acting Conservatory is offering an impressive slate of workshops designed to diversify our students' technique and deepen their industry knowledge. This spring semester, we are bringing back the popular Viewpoints workshop and adding three brand-new workshops: Devising Work for Theatre, Self-Taping, and The Art of Drag! Workshops are a fantastic way to explore new skills over the course of a few days. You don't want to miss these opportunities to g... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant/Associate Professor - Theatre/Music Theatre

Viterbo University's Theatre and Music Theatre Department, a growing, nationally recognized BFA/BA program with 90 active majors, invites applications for an Assistant Professor of Theatre and Music Theatre, beginning August 2021. This position is part of the newly announced formation of our Conservatory for the Performing Arts-an initiative born of the belief that the world needs artists and storytellers now more than ever. Our goal is to cultivate artists grounded in the liberal arts with a s... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Associate: Individual Giving and Special Events

About New York Theatre Workshop: At New York Theatre Workshop, we work relentlessly to empower visionary theatre‐makers and bring their work to adventurous audiences through productions, artist workshops and education and community engagement programs. We nurture groundbreaking writers like Celine Song and Nathan Alan Davis alongside powerhouse playwrights like Amy Herzog and Ayad Akhtar. We empower inimitable auteur‐directors like Rachel Chavkin and Sam Gold and give invaluable support to t... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Props and Paints Apprentice

Northern Stage in White River Junction, VT seeks a Paint and Props Apprentice for its 2021-2022 season. Northern Stage is a LORT D 240 seat regional theater, producing a 6-show mainstage season between the months of August and May, plus educational programs, a New Works Festival, and 4-6 other events year-round. This Apprenticeship is a learning experience and will provide the opportunity for the employee to hone their carpentry skills under the tutelage of experienced professionals. Respons... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Scenic Artist

Northern Stage in White River Junction, VT seeks an experienced scenic artist for its 2020-2021 season. Northern Stage is a LORT D 240 seat regional theater, producing a 6-show mainstage season between the months of August and May, plus educational programs, a New Works Festival, and 4-6 other events year-round. The Scenic Artist will work closely with the Scenic Charge Artist and will assist in coordinating all paint-related activities leading up to load in. Responsibilities include but are ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Assistant Props Master

Northern Stage in White River Junction, VT seeks an experienced Assistant Props Master for its 2021-2022 season. Northern Stage is a LORT D 240 seat regional theater, producing a 6-show mainstage season between the months of August and May, plus educational programs, a New Works Festival, and 4-6 other events year-round. The Assistant Props Master works closely with the Props Master and scenic designers in the acquisition and construction of all hand props, furniture, and set dressing. Respo... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Manager of Partnerships and New Business

About En Garde Arts En Garde Arts is a New York City-based, Obie and Drama Desk award-winning theatre company. Founded by Artistic Director Anne Hamburger in 1985, the company has a long history of creating site-specific work with social impact at its core. We create, produce and present bold theatre experiences that reach across artistic, physical and social boundaries. We aim to increase empathy and open-mindedness by illuminating nuanced perspectives and unspoken truths behind the salient i... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Marketing and Communications

Dallas Theater Center (DTC), a non-profit professional theater in residence at the AT&T Performing Arts Center, seeks a results-oriented, dynamic and experienced Director of Marketing and Communications to join our leadership team. The position reports directly to the Managing Director. The Director of Marketing and Communications will be responsible for conceiving and implementing all strategic plans related to growing and sustaining audiences for the theater. In addition, this position is expe... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: On The Stage - Sales Development Representative

Company Description On The Stage is an all-in-one online SaaS platform designed for school, community, and independent theatre makers by theatre professionals with real experience in the tech industry. We make Broadway caliber technology tools to help live arts producers achieve their creative and financial goals. Our end-to-end SaaS platform includes a comprehensive online ticketing system, public-facing promotional portals, adaptable audience engagement features, live capture and strea... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Costume Shop Manager

Costume Shop Manager Reports to: Production Manager Time Commitment: Full-time, salary, exempt. Must be willing to work nights and weekends. Salary range & other benefit info can be found on our website: https://www.cfrt.org/about-us/#employment-auditions This position is responsible for overseeing all day-to-day shop activities including personnel, equipment, supplies, inventory, workroom and costume storage areas, local costume rentals, designing, and assisting designers. While thi... (more)