Must Watch: HAMILTON Shares Heartwarming Tribute to Javier Munoz Who Plays His Final Performance Today

Hamilton has tweeted a tribute to Javier Muñoz, who has been involved with the show for five years and plays his final performance today. The video features clips and photos from Muñoz' time with Hamilton. Watch the video below!

Today we bid farewell to one of our original Alexander Hamiltons, @JMunozActor. We're celebrating his time with the show by looking back at his journey with Hamilton. #OneLastTime pic.twitter.com/BKvAKCORJm - Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) January 14, 2018

Javier Muñoz plays his final performance in Hamilton tonight, January 14, at the Richard RodgersTheatre. As BroadwayWorld has previously reported, Michael Luwoyewho was an alternate for the role on Broadway and went on to lead the Angelica tour, will be taking over as Hamilton.

Muñoz has been a member of the Hamilton company from the musical's early development, through The Public Theater engagement, where he performed as Hamilton alternate to the musical's creator and original star Lin-Manuel Miranda. He continued as Miranda's alternate in the first year of the Broadway run and eventually assumed the title role on Broadway.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and music supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award ® Winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS.

The current Broadway cast of HAMILTON includes Daniel Breaker as Aaron Burr, Lexi Lawson as Eliza Hamilton, James Monroe Iglehart as Thomas Jefferson and Marquis de Lafayette, Euan Morton as King George, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, Joanna A. Jones as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds, Bryan Terrell Clark as George Washington, J. Quinton Johnson as Hercules Mulligan and James Madison, and Anthony Lee Medina as John Laurens and Philip Hamilton.

For more information on all current and upcoming productions of Hamilton, visit hamiltonmusical.com.

Related Articles