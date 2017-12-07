Michael Luwoye to Take His Shot in HAMILTON's Title Role on Broadway

Broadway is getting a new Hamilton this winter!

BroadwayWorld has confirmed Michael Luwoye, currently starring as Alexander Hamilton on the musical's Angelica tour, will take over the lead role on Broadway starting this January.

Michael Luwoye began his journey in Hamilton as Broadway's Alexander Hamilton alternate. Among his Off-Broadway credits are Invisible Thread (Second Stage). Regionally, he has taken the stage in Cardboard Piano (Actors Theatre of Louisville), Marley (Center Stage), Witness Uganda (A.R.T.), Tick, tick ... BOOM! (American Theater Group), and The Three Musketeers and Once on This Island (Flat Rock Playhouse). He received B.A. from the University of Alabama in 2013.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

