Michelle Yeoh to Play Madame Morrible In WICKED Movie; Jeff Goldblum Confirmed as The Wizard

Michelle Yeoh will play Madame Morrible in the film adaptation of Wicked.

Variety reports that Yeoh will join the recently announced Ethan Slater as Boq, plus previously announced Ariana Grande as Glinda, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, as well as Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero in the two-part film adaption of the hit Broadway musical.

The Hollywood Reporter has also revealed that Jeff Goldblum has been confirmed to play The Wizard.

Madame Morrible is the headmistress of Shiz University, where Glinda (Grande) and Elphaba (Erivo) first meet.

After beginning rehearsals in early September 2022, the film began filming on December 7, 2022. The roles of Doctor Dillamond and Nessarose have not yet been announced.

The film will be released in two parts, the first being released during the 2024 holiday season and the next part being released the year after. The film began rehearsals in the U.K. in September.

Yeoh previously worked with Chu on Crazy Rich Asians. She was recently seen in Everything Everywhere All At Once, for which she was won Hollywood Critics Association and Saturn Awards. She has also been seen in The School For Good & Evil, Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon, Shang-Chi & the Legend of the 10 Rings, Tomorrow Never Dies, Avatar: the Way of Water.

Goldblum is best known for his work in blockbusters "Jurassic Park" and "Independence Day." He starred in "Thor: Ragnorak" in 2017 and currently hosts his own show on Disney+, The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda. Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships.

From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, Wicked tells the story of Oz that you've never heard.

The musical's book writer, Winnie Holzman, is returning to adapt it into a screenplay. Composer Stephen Schwartz is also returning to write new music for the film. He recently revealed that the second part of the film will include two new songs. The Wicked movie will also include costumes from Paul Tazewell and choreography from Christopher Scott.