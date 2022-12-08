Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WICKED Film
Click Here for More on WICKED Film
Michelle Yeoh to Play Madame Morrible In WICKED Movie; Jeff Goldblum Confirmed as The Wizard

Michelle Yeoh to Play Madame Morrible In WICKED Movie; Jeff Goldblum Confirmed as The Wizard

After beginning rehearsals in early September 2022, the film began filming on December 7, 2022.

Dec. 08, 2022  

Michelle Yeoh will play Madame Morrible in the film adaptation of Wicked.

Variety reports that Yeoh will join the recently announced Ethan Slater as Boq, plus previously announced Ariana Grande as Glinda, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, as well as Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero in the two-part film adaption of the hit Broadway musical.

The Hollywood Reporter has also revealed that Jeff Goldblum has been confirmed to play The Wizard.

Madame Morrible is the headmistress of Shiz University, where Glinda (Grande) and Elphaba (Erivo) first meet.

After beginning rehearsals in early September 2022, the film began filming on December 7, 2022. The roles of Doctor Dillamond and Nessarose have not yet been announced.

The film will be released in two parts, the first being released during the 2024 holiday season and the next part being released the year after. The film began rehearsals in the U.K. in September.

Yeoh previously worked with Chu on Crazy Rich Asians. She was recently seen in Everything Everywhere All At Once, for which she was won Hollywood Critics Association and Saturn Awards. She has also been seen in The School For Good & Evil, Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon, Shang-Chi & the Legend of the 10 Rings, Tomorrow Never Dies, Avatar: the Way of Water.

Goldblum is best known for his work in blockbusters "Jurassic Park" and "Independence Day." He starred in "Thor: Ragnorak" in 2017 and currently hosts his own show on Disney+, The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda. Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships.

From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, Wicked tells the story of Oz that you've never heard.

The musical's book writer, Winnie Holzman, is returning to adapt it into a screenplay. Composer Stephen Schwartz is also returning to write new music for the film. He recently revealed that the second part of the film will include two new songs. The Wicked movie will also include costumes from Paul Tazewell and choreography from Christopher Scott.



Related Stories
Ethan Slater Joins WICKED Movie Cast as Boq Photo
Ethan Slater Joins WICKED Movie Cast as Boq
Ethan Slater has joined the film adaptation of Wicked as Boq. He joins Ariana Grande as Glinda, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, as well as Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero and the rumored Jeff Goldblum in the two-part film adaption of the hit Broadway musical directed by Jon M. Chu.
Second WICKED Movie Will Include Two New Songs Photo
Second WICKED Movie Will Include Two New Songs
Stephen Schwartz has confirmed that the second Wicked movie will include two new songs and that he is also reworking some of the musical's existing songs. Schwartz also commented on casting for the new film, which features Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, and Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard.
Jeff Goldblum In Final Talks to Join WICKED Movie as The Wizard Photo
Jeff Goldblum In Final Talks to Join WICKED Movie as The Wizard
Jeff Goldblum is in talks to join the Wicked movie as the Wizard of Oz. He could be joining Ariana Grande as Glinda, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero in the two-part film adaption of the hit Broadway musical. The films will be produced by Jon M. Chu, who also directed the film adaption of In the Heights.
Idina Menzel Reveals Advice For Cynthia Erivo Ahead of WICKED Movie Photo
Idina Menzel Reveals Advice For Cynthia Erivo Ahead of WICKED Movie
Original Elphaba Idina Menzel has revealed the advice that she gave to Cynthia Erivo, who will be playing the role in the upcoming two-part film adaption of Wicked. Erivo will be joined by Ariana Grande as Glinda and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero in the upcoming film, helmed by In the Heights director Jon M. Chu.

From This Author - Michael Major


Joshua Henry to Release New Single 'Can't Nobody Tell Us Nothin'' Next WeekJoshua Henry to Release New Single 'Can't Nobody Tell Us Nothin'' Next Week
December 7, 2022

The track will be released days before Henry appears as Gaston in ABC's Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration, which will air on Thursday, December 15. Henry teased the single with a new video taken backstage at Into the Woods at the St. James Theatre. Listen to a sneak peek at the song now!
Jay-Z Joins Bid For Caesars Palace Times Square CasinoJay-Z Joins Bid For Caesars Palace Times Square Casino
December 7, 2022

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation has joined SL Green and Caesars Entertainment in the proposal to build a casino in Times Square. The potential casino would be called Caesars Palace Times Square and would be located at 1515 Broadway, in the same building complex as the Minskoff Theatre, where The Lion King is currently running on Broadway.
Alan Cumming to Host THE TRAITORS Competition Series on PeacockAlan Cumming to Host THE TRAITORS Competition Series on Peacock
December 7, 2022

Set in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands and based on the wildly popular Dutch series of the same name, 5-time Emmy-nominated Alan Cumming plays host to twenty larger-than-life personalities, including Brandi Glanville, Kyle Cooke, Ryan Lochte, Kate Chastain, Reza Farahan, Rachel Reilly, Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, and more.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Sit Down with David Letterman on MY NEXT GUEST ISVolodymyr Zelenskyy to Sit Down with David Letterman on MY NEXT GUEST IS
December 7, 2022

David Letterman will be joined by Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the next episode of My Next Guest Is. In the episode, David Letterman travels to Kyiv, Ukraine, for an in-depth conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in front of a small live audience. Watch a video clip from the upcoming episode now!
Silo Music Names Lauren Harman as President of Film/TV LicensingSilo Music Names Lauren Harman as President of Film/TV Licensing
December 7, 2022

Jack Ormandy, Co-Founder of Silo Music has announced the appointment of Lauren Harman to the position of President, Film/TV Licensing for the company. As a music industry vet of over 17 years, Harman will bring her sync expertise and the amalgamation of her many relationships in the music, film and advertising communities to Silo.
share