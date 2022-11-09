Second WICKED Movie Will Include Two New Songs
The Wicked movie will be released in two parts, with the first arriving in the 2024 holiday season.
Stephen Schwartz has confirmed that the second Wicked movie will include two new songs.
In the latest issue of his Schwartz Scene newsletter, Schwartz shared new updates on production of the new films, teasing that he is also reworking some of the musical's existing songs.
"There are two new songs in the second movie that are complete songs in themselves, and then there are new sections in some of the existing songs in both movies. All the new material, of course, is to meet the demands of the storytelling."
As previously announced, the Wicked movie will be released in two parts, with the first arriving in the 2024 holiday season. Schwartz has stated that the first film will most likely end with the musical's act one closer, "Defying Gravity." Therefore, the new songs will be placed during plot points found in the musical's second act.
Schwartz is currently working on rehearsal tracks for director Jon M. Chu and cast members. He will head to the U.K. later this month for production before the movie begins shooting in early December. The cast has been rehearsing in the U.K. since Labor Day.
Stephen Oremus, who served as music director for the original Broadway production of Wicked, is currently working as Executive Music Producer. He will assist Schwartz and Greg Wells in producing the soundtrack for the film, which will be made once filming is complete.
Schwartz also commented on casting for the new film, which features Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, and Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard.
"I think the casting choices so far are very smart. They're not necessarily whom you would expect, but when you really think about them, you're like, 'Oh, that's a really good idea.' And I've felt that with the whole cast."
The Wicked movie will also include costumes from Paul Tazewell and choreography from Christopher Scott.
Aside from Wicked, Stephen Schwartz has written scores for several iconic musicals, including Pippin, Godspell, Working, the Baker's Wife, the Magic Show, and more. Schwartz has also collaborated with Alan Menken on new music for Disenchanted, the highly-anticipated sequel to Disney's Enchanted. The film will be released November 18 on Disney+.
Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda. Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships.
From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, Wicked tells the story of Oz that you've never heard.
