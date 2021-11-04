Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo to Star in WICKED Movie

Thank Goodness! Academy Award-nominee Cynthia Erivo and international pop sensation and actress Ariana Grande will lead the long-anticipated film adaptation of Wicked!

Erivo will slip into the green skin of the misunderstood protagonist Elphaba while Ariana will take on the role of Glinda.

The stars revealed the news tonight on her Instagram. See their posts here!

In the Heights director Jon M. Chu directs the feature which will reunite him with cinematographer Alice Brooks! Chu had previously directed this summer's film adaptation of In the Heights, which also featured Brooks as Cinematographer.

The film adaptation of Wicked is being produced by Marc Platt Productions and will feature a screenplay by musical creators Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz.

Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda.

Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships.

From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, Wicked tells the story of Oz that you've never heard.