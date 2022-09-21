Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
CONFIRMED: Jonathan Bailey Joins WICKED Movie as Fiyero

The first of the two part film will be released in 2024.

Sep. 21, 2022  

It has been confirmed by director Jon M. Chu on Twitter, that Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has joined the upcoming film adaption of Wicked as Fiyero.

Bailey joins the previously announced Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in the two-part film adaption of the hit Broadway musical. The films will be produced by Jon M. Chu, who also directed the film adaption of In the Heights.

The film will be released in two parts, the first being released during the 2024 holiday season and the next part being released the year after. Rehearsals for the movie are currently underway with principal photography beginning in November.

Bailey can most recently be seen starring as Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton. He will reprise his role in season three. Other film and television credits include Broadchurch, The Mercy, Michaela Coel's Chewing Gum and Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Crashing. He will appear alongsdie Matt Bomer in Showtime's Fellow Travelers limited series.

On the stage, Bailey has most recently starred in Marianne Elliott's sold-out revival of Cock, which opened to rave reviews in March 2022. Bailey previously collaborated with Elliott for the award-winning Company, alongside Patti LuPone, for which he won an Olivier Award. He also starred alongside Ian McKellen in KING Lear in 2017.

Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda. Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships.

From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, Wicked tells the story of Oz that you've never heard.

Photo Credit: Jason Heatherington

