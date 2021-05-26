Meet the Students of Next on Stage: Anjelica Soto Loves the Moments Just Before the Curtain Rises

Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage

We're down to our top 10 contestants in our Next on Stage competition.

Contestant Anjelica Soto shares more about her charity, her favorite moment in past productions, and what role she's currently playing in Footloose!

Check out Anjelica's latest performance HERE.

What charity did you pick and why?

My charity is Every. Last. One. Every. Last. One. is a non-profit organization dedicated to ending the damage caused by cruel and negligent treatment arising from American immigration policy. Their mission is to reunite and assist the needs of the thousands of children, and their families, who are traumatized every day by U.S. immigration policies.

What is a fond memory you have from past productions?

My favorite memories are the moments with the cast of a production all together before we go on stage for opening night.

Share a fun fact with us!

Fun fact is that I am currently playing the role of Ariel Moore in Footloose the Musical.

