Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Alexandra Donach

Voting has officially closed for the remianing contestest of Next On Stage! In just one day, we will find out which three students in both the high schoool and college age groups will move on to the finale on January 14, 2024.

Who will make the Top 3? You'll have to tune in tomorrow, December 22 (7pm and 9pm ET) to find out! Until then, we are getting to know the students one by one. Meet College contestant Alexandra Donach from Woodbury, New York.

What do you love the most about performing?

I love being able to tell other people's stories while still bringing my own humanity and lived experience into a role.

Is there a theatre educator who has had a big impact on you as a performer?

Gene Connor, my high school drama teacher!

Is there a piece of advice that the judges have given so far that has especially stuck with you?

Not being afraid to get messy, letting all the emotions come through, and not sing everything perfectly.

Share a fun fact about yourself!

I have a fraternal twin sister.

Watch Alexandra's performances so far...

Week 4:

Week 3:

Week 2:

Week 1: