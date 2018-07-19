MARY PAGE MARLOWE Extends One Week Through August 19

Due to overwhelming ticket demand, Second Stage Theater has announced a one-week extension of the New York Premiere of Tracy Letts' acclaimed play, Mary Page Marlowe. The production will now play through Sunday, August 19.

Directed by Lila Neugebauer, Mary Page Marlowe opened on July 12 at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street) to rave reviews. Jesse Green of The New York Times called it, "a gripping play...all six Mary Pages are excellent;" David Rooney of The Hollywood Reporter praised the production as "an intimate collage of a woman's life, rendered in piercing emotional detail;" and Marilyn Stasio in Variety called Mary Page Marlowe "Brilliant!"

The cast features Blair Brown, Emma Geer, Mia Sinclair Jenness, Tatiana Maslany, Kellie Overbey, And Susan Pourfar as the title character at different points in her life, as well as David Aaron Baker, Kayli Carter, Audrey Corsa, Marcia DeBonis, Nick Dillenburg, Ryan Foust, Tess Frazer, Grace Gummer, Brian Kerwin, Maria Elena Ramirez, Elliot Villar, and Gary Wilmes.

If you looked back on eleven moments from your life, would you recognize yourself, or would you see a stranger? Mary Page Marlowe is a seemingly ordinary accountant from Ohio who has experienced pain and joy, success and failure. In this sweeping but intimate play, Tracy Letts gives us a haunting portrait of a complex woman, demonstrating how a series of forgotten moments can add up to one memorable life.

MARY PAGE MARLOWE features scenic design by Laura Jellinek, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, sound design by Brandon Wolcott, original music by Bray Poor and casting by Telsey + Company. Lead production support is provided by Gina Maria Leonetti. Additional support provided by a grant from the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation.

This production marks Mr. Letts' return to Second Stage Theater, which produced the New York premiere of his play, Man from Nebraska, directed by David Cromer, in February 2017.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

